Roblox Anime Fortress Codes (May 2024)

Are you looking for Anime Fortress codes? You don’t have to anymore, as we’ve found them all and listed them just below. Also, if you need help finding the code redemption menu, we included that as well further down. So, why are you still reading this intro? Scroll down and start redeeming them now!

All Anime Fortress Codes List

Working Codes

NEWGAME : 600 Gems (New)

: 600 Gems FIXBUGUPDATE : 300 Gems (New)

: 300 Gems DEKU: 5 Magic Stones (New)

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fortress

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Fortress codes:

Open Anime Fortress on Roblox. Click on the Shop button on the right. Scroll down to the Codes section or select the Codes tab at the top. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Claim! to redeem your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in Anime Fortress aren’t case-sensitive, but there is still a chance of spelling mistakes since they can often be long. To lessen your chances of making them, simply copy-paste the codes instead. There is also a chance that the code is expired, but the game will let you know if that happens via an in-game notification.

How to Get More Anime Fortress Codes?

As the in-game codes menu suggests, if you want to find codes for Anime Fortress, your best bet is the official Discord server. Besides codes, there you’ll find sneak peeks, FAQ answers, guides, etc.

However, you’ll also receive a bunch of notifications. If you are in just for the codes, you might as well bookmark this post. We always keep the working list updated, leaving the working codes that the devs sometimes remove, making the post more convenient and more accurate.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime Fortress

If you want to squeeze some more gems out, you should try inviting your friends to the server, too. After you’ve done that, click on the Free Gift button at the top right to claim achievement awards. They aren’t that huge, but since they work for both you and your friends, they can be a nice boost.

That concludes this guide on Anime Fortress codes and how to redeem them. Visit more articles just like this one in the Roblox codes section of our website. There, we’ve curated lists for all the best TD experiences, including Tower Defense X, Anime Clash, and Anime Rangers.

