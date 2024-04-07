Category:
Roblox Anime Clash Codes (April 2024)

Anime Clash is back!
Aleksa Stojković
Published: Apr 7, 2024
Updated April 7, 2024

We looked for codes!

Anime Clash is back, and so are the codes. Some are given away over Discord, and some are hidden in-game around the world. We found them all, though, and listed them just below. So, scroll down, redeem them, and get that free loot!

All Anime Clash Codes List

  • SorryForDelay: 450 gems (New)
  • ClashComeback: 800 gems (New)
  • RoadIsWatching: 800 gems (New)

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Clash

Codes redemption menu in Anime Clash
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Clash codes:

  1. Open Anime Clash on Roblox.
  2. Reach the Codes NPC next to the spawn.
  3. Type in your code in the text box.
  4. Click on Claim to claim your freebies.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, make sure to double-check your spelling. Codes for this experience are case-sensitive and often very long, so it’s easy to make an error. To avoid them completely, you can just copy-paste the codes instead.

How Can You Get More Anime Clash Codes?

Hidden code in Anime Clash Roblox experience
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Hidden code in Anime Clash Roblox experience
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Hidden code in Anime Clash Roblox experience
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you want to search for codes yourself, then you should first check the official Discord server. The developers post new codes there together with any new update announcements. Also, some codes are scattered around the world in-game and hidden. So, check every nook and cranny while exploring.

Well, now you should know what the working Anime Clash codes are right now. Plus, you know how to redeem them and find them yourself even. For more similar articles, visit the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular Roblox titles, where having extra currency or buffs can really come in clutch.

Also, if you like tower defense experiences like this one, check out Anime Rangers. It’s it has a very similar theme and all the iconic anime characters you can think of. Plus, we have a tier list of them to get you started on the right foot.

Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.