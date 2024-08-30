Anime Simulator 99 Codes – Do They Exist? (August 2024)

Updated: August 30, 2024 We found codes!

Are you looking for Anime Simulator 99 codes? Well, fortunately for you, we have already done that, collecting all the available codes in the list below. We’ve also included other methods of earning free stuff in-game further below. So, let’s dive straight in, shall we?

All Active Anime Simulator 99 Codes

There are no active codes at the moment.

Expired Anime Simulator 99 Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Simulator 99

Image Source: Anime Simulator Club via Twinfinite

Open Anime Simulator 99 on Roblox. Click on Settings on the top left. Type your code into the input field at the bottom. Click the Checkmark button next to the input field to claim the freebies.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Expired code : Codes can be deactivated by the devs at any time.

: Codes can be deactivated by the devs at any time. Spelling mistake : Copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out to avoid these.

: Copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out to avoid these. Already claimed code: Every code can be claimed only once per account.

How to Get More Anime Simulator 99 Codes

The best place to look for new codes is the AS99’s Roblox page. You can also try the Anime Simulator Club Roblox group, though there hasn’t been much info there lately. Still, you should definitely join it for the Group Rewards.

Other Freebies in Anime Simulator 99

Image Source: Anime Simulator Club via Twinfinite

Group Rewards : Like the experience and join the group to get free currency and a pet. You can find the NPC in the spawn.

: Like the experience and join the group to get free currency and a pet. You can find the NPC in the spawn. Playtime Rewards : Stay in-game for three hours each day to earn free resources. Claim them by clicking on the Giftbox button on the right.

: Stay in-game for three hours each day to earn free resources. Claim them by clicking on the button on the right. Daily Sign-in : Click on the Sign button on the right to claim a reward each day.

: Click on the Sign button on the right to claim a reward each day. Daily Free Spins : You get a free spin every 24 hours. Use them to get resources and exclusive pets.

: You get a free spin every 24 hours. Use them to get resources and exclusive pets. Friend Invites: Invite friends to the experience to earn rewards. Claim them via the Free Gift button in the top right.

That is all we have on Anime Simulator 99 coupons and how to claim them in-game for now. To find codes for other simulator experiences, including Gym Star Simulator, Mining Empire, and Mystery Chest Simulator, visit the Roblox section on our website.

