Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Pets in Anime Simulator 99
Image Source: Anime Simulator Club
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Anime Simulator 99 Codes – Do They Exist? (August 2024)

Getting better weapons and mounts is harder than you think.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 06:29 am

Updated: August 30, 2024

We found codes!

Recommended Videos

Are you looking for Anime Simulator 99 codes? Well, fortunately for you, we have already done that, collecting all the available codes in the list below. We’ve also included other methods of earning free stuff in-game further below. So, let’s dive straight in, shall we?

All Active Anime Simulator 99 Codes

  • There are no active codes at the moment.

Expired Anime Simulator 99 Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Simulator 99

Codes redemption menu in Anime Simulator 99
Image Source: Anime Simulator Club via Twinfinite
  1. Open Anime Simulator 99 on Roblox.
  2. Click on Settings on the top left.
  3. Type your code into the input field at the bottom.
  4. Click the Checkmark button next to the input field to claim the freebies.

Related Article: Pet ATK Simulator Codes

Why Is My Code Not Working?

  • Expired code: Codes can be deactivated by the devs at any time.
  • Spelling mistake: Copy-paste the codes instead of typing them out to avoid these.
  • Already claimed code: Every code can be claimed only once per account.

How to Get More Anime Simulator 99 Codes

The best place to look for new codes is the AS99’s Roblox page. You can also try the Anime Simulator Club Roblox group, though there hasn’t been much info there lately. Still, you should definitely join it for the Group Rewards.

Other Freebies in Anime Simulator 99

Group rewards in Anime Simulator 99
Image Source: Anime Simulator Club via Twinfinite
  • Group Rewards: Like the experience and join the group to get free currency and a pet. You can find the NPC in the spawn.
  • Playtime Rewards: Stay in-game for three hours each day to earn free resources. Claim them by clicking on the Giftbox button on the right.
  • Daily Sign-in: Click on the Sign button on the right to claim a reward each day.
  • Daily Free Spins: You get a free spin every 24 hours. Use them to get resources and exclusive pets.
  • Friend Invites: Invite friends to the experience to earn rewards. Claim them via the Free Gift button in the top right.

That is all we have on Anime Simulator 99 coupons and how to claim them in-game for now. To find codes for other simulator experiences, including Gym Star Simulator, Mining Empire, and Mystery Chest Simulator, visit the Roblox section on our website.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.