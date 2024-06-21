Honor of Kings Codes (June 2024)

If you are playing any MOBA, then you’ll want to get your hands on as much free gold and rewards as possible. That’s why we are here with all the latest Honor of Kings codes so that you can get some help without spending any money. Keep reading to find out how to use them!

Honor of Kings Codes (Working)

744-NRY-264 : 1.2k steel pieces

: 1.2k steel pieces 859-KUH-562 : 800 coins

: 800 coins 422-JKW-359 : Random gear

: Random gear C39-JEE-895: 450 Azarus credits

Honor of Kings Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Honor of Kings Codes

If you are looking for how to redeem codes in Honor of Kings, just follow these simple steps:

Run Honor of Kings.

Tap on the ‘Community’ button.

Head to the ‘Gift Code’ section.

Enter the redeem code in the text box, below your UID code.

Tap ‘”e’Exchange’.

Enjoy your free rewards!

Image Source: Level Infinite

How to Get More Honor of Kings Codes

In order to know everything on all the latest codes, you might want to keep an eye out on the various social pages of the developers, such as their YouTube channel, Facebook, and Instagram. Another great way to keep track of all the latest codes is also by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There could be several reasons as to why the codes might not be working. First of all, check that you have entered them exactly as we have published them on our page. It’s a good idea to copy and paste them as they are. If there are no typos, then it might be that the codes have expired since publishing.

That’s all we have for you on Honor of Kings codes. If you are looking for more codes for other exciting mobile games, check out Rush Royale promo codes and Mech Arena promo codes.

