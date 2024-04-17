Rush Royale Promo Codes (April 2024)

Do you want to destroy your enemies with your deck of strong units and powerful magic? In Rush Royale, you get to do just that. But what about all the latest codes to get free stuff? Scroll down to find the list of working Rush Royale promo codes. The instructions on how to redeem them are further below!

Recommended Videos

All Rush Royale Promo Codes (Working)

Y5G7-04TG-W74K : Free rewards

: Free rewards YAKD-UF5U-N3AK : Free Plague Doctor emote

: Free Plague Doctor emote YAKC-WV38-IMFN : Free Rubber Ducky emote

: Free Rubber Ducky emote Y5RB-XQT2-TDU4: 100 Crystals

Rush Royale Promo Codes (Expired)

No expired codes yet.

Image source: MY.GAMES B.V.

How to Redeem Codes in Rush Royale

Launch Rush Royale.

Click the Menu icon located in the top right corner of the screen.

Tap the Promo Codes option.

Copy and paste the active Rush Royale promo code into the text box as they are.

Click on the apply button to collect your free rewards.

How Can You Get More Rush Royale Promo Codes?

The developer regularly shares new coupons both on Reddit and their social media channels. You may consider following the developer on X to get the latest news and sneak peeks about the game. However, the best way to get more coupons is by bookmarking this page and visiting it regularly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The coupons you input may not work due to typos, so you should always copy and paste them as they are from our list. Another possible reason is that the coupon has expired.

What is Rush Royale?

In Rush Royale, you will have a vast array of cute but fearsome units at your command, from archers to blade dancers. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses. Merge your units together and use powerful magic but remember to manage your mana to create a winning strategy for the defense of your castle, both against the AI but also against other players in exciting PvP battles.

That’s all for this guide! For more like this, check out Fart Battle Simulator codes, Divine Duality codes, and the Legacy Piece Trello link. We’ve also got Shakes and Fidget codes and the best class to pick in that game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more