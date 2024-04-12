What Is the Best Class in Shakes and Fidget?

When diving into a round of Shakes and Fidget, you’ve got to make a big decision as to your class. With ten to choose from, it’s not always clear which will suit your style best. In this guide, we’ll list the best class in Shakes and Fidget to get you leveling up fast.

Best Shakes and Fidget Class

The best classes in Shakes and Fidget are Warrior, Assassin, and Berserker.

Rather than choosing one definitive best class in Shakes and Fidget, we’ve selected one option per play style. This way, no matter whether you’re focused on speed, damage, or just a mix of everything, you’ll know which to pick.

Best Shakes and Fidget All-Rounder Class

The best all-rounder class in Shakes and Fidget is the Warrior. This isn’t too much of a surprise, as she’s the default class you use if you don’t make an alternate selection.

Damage output isn’t the Warrior’s best attribute, but it bubbles at a solid mid-level to ensure you’re always able to slowly whittle away at enemies. Instead, Warrior’s best ability is the shield she produces to block enemy attacks.

A lot of classes in Shakes and Fidget are so focused on attacking or magic that defense can fall by the wayside. If you’re a total newcomer and just want to learn the game’s basics before getting into more complex classes, Warrior is the perfect choice.

Best Shakes and Fidget DPS Class

For a sheer DPS build focused on landing damage at a high speed, we recommend choosing the Assassin. This goblin-like creature moves incredibly quickly, so you’re never bogged down by enemies swamping you in a corner.

As a special ability, the Assassin carries two weapons, one in each hand. When attacking, it uses both at once, effectively doubling the potential damage you can do. While this is naturally lower damage-wise than other classes, it ensures speed is always at the forefront of your approach.

Best Shakes and Fidget Tank Class

If you’re the kind of player who values attacking might over everything else, be sure to choose the Berserker in Shakes and Fidget. Most of the time, this devil-looking creature is very slow to attack, but packs an almighty punch when these hits connect on enemies. It’s a classic tank setup, designed to land blistering attacks that do huge damage.

However, the Beserker’s special ability is an absolute game-changer. When the meter is filled up, it enters a frenzy state where its attacking speed skyrockets, landing multiple shots in quick succession. If you need a slight boost to get over the finish line of a level, this special ability is exactly that.

Those are the best choices in Shakes and Fidget! For more on the game, be sure to redeem all of the latest codes. Elsewhere, check out the latest Legend of Mushroom codes and the Type Soul Trello link.

