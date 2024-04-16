Roblox Fart Battle Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Want to destroy your enemies in a cloud of noxious gas? In Fart Battle Simulator you can do just that, a great fart simulator in Roblox. But what about some free stuff? Scroll down to find the list of working Roblox Fart Battle Simulator codes. The instructions on how to redeem them are further below!

All Roblox Fart Battle Simulator Codes

Fart Battle Simulator Codes (Working)

RELEASE : 5,000 wins & 5,000 farts

: 5,000 wins & 5,000 farts UPDATE : 15,000 wins & 15,000 farts

: 15,000 wins & 15,000 farts CREDITS : 15,000 farts & 15,000 wins

: 15,000 farts & 15,000 wins HELL : 15,000 farts & 15,000 wins

: 15,000 farts & 15,000 wins PETSL0T : Free potions

: Free potions ANIMEPET: Free pet

Fart Battle Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Fart Battle Simulator

Launch Fart Battle Simulator on the Roblox app. Click the Menu button on the right side of the screen. Open the Shop with the appropriate button on the left part of the screen. Scroll down to find the code box. Copy and paste one of the working coupons from our list. Press Submit to claim your free rewards.

How Can You Get More Roblox Fart Battle Simulator Codes?

The developer regularly shares new coupons both on Discord servers and in their social media channels. You may consider following the developer on X to get the latest news and sneak peeks about the game. However, the best way to get more coupons is by bookmarking this page and visiting it regularly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The coupons you input may not work due to typos, so you should always copy and paste them as they are from our list. Another possible reason is that the coupon has expired.

What is Fart Battle Simulator?

Fart Battle Simulator allows you to play against the NPCs in a battle of noxious gases, as to who can fart the longest and the loudest. But that’s not all. In this exciting Roblox experience, you can also travel the world, upgrade your pets, and collect wins.

