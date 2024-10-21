Sword Clashers Simulator Codes (October 2024)

Get ready for battle with Sword Clashers Simulator codes! This brand-new Roblox game from TBlox Studios tasks you with constantly hitting dummies to upgrade your weapon and become a stronger warrior. Fortunately, you can get a head start by redeeming all of the coupons below.

All Sword Clashers Simulator Codes

Sword Clashers Simulator Codes (Working)

Release : Shiny treat and 50 Gems

: Shiny treat and 50 Gems Timber: Timber axe sword

Sword Clashers Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Sword Clashers Simulator

Luckily, the redemption process in Sword Clashers Simulator is really easy. In fact, the process is the same on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into Sword Clashers Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Press the settings cog icon and then select the gold Redeem option.

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit the green Redeem button.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Sword Clashers Simulator Codes?

The best place to find codes is the TBlox Studios Discord server. Once you’ve joined by following that link, select the notifications you want to receive and then head to the dedicated ‘codes’ channel. This provides updates on codes for all of the developer’s experiences, including Sword Clashers Simulator. There’s also an X page worth following, just in case codes land there too.

Of course, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Sword Clashers Simulator. We’ll constantly check for any new codes, adding them to our list accordingly. That way, you’ll always have the latest freebies!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is unfortunately quite common in Roblox experiences, where the devs can remove codes from rotation without any prior warning. As such, you’ll want to use each code as soon as you spot it on our list, to avoid that situation entirely.

Otherwise, ensure that you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s shown on our list. Even the slightest typo will cause the code to not work, so it’s easier to copy and paste them instead.

