Mech Arena Promo Codes (June 2024)

Are you ready to get into mechs and enter the arena to compete with other robots to see who comes out the winner? We sure hope you are, because only the best survive in Mech Arena. But, wouldn’t it be better to have some free rewards and unlocks? That’s why we are bringing you all the latest Mech Arena promo codes so you can have the best equipment possible.

Mech Arena Promo Codes (Working)

These are all the currently working Mech Arena promo codes:

FIREPOWER: Tier 3 rare weapon (only for new players)

Mech Arena Promo Codes (Expired)

MECHA500DC: 500 Diamonds & 500 A-Coins

Image Source: Plarium via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Mech Arena

Launch Mech Arena.

Complete the tutorial and the two battles.

Go to the Hangar.

Tap the “mail” button.

Find the Promo Codes tab at the bottom.

Type the code as it is into the text box.

Press “Confirm” and enjoy your rewards.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The codes you input may not work due to typos, so it’s a good tactic to always copy and paste them as they are from our list. Another possible reason is that the coupon has since expired.

What is Mech Arena?

In Mech Arena, you have a selection of mechs at your command. You can pilot them in several different game modes, such as Control Points where you will battle against the other team for control of several points in a map. The first team to assert dominance, or to destroy all the other team’s robots, will be the winner. Winning matches (or using promo codes) will reward you with coins and experience points that you can use to improve your mech, buy other mechs for your hangar, and also get some new and more powerful weapons.

