All Motorcycle Mayhem Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

In Motorcycle Mayhem, nothing else matters but speed. Avoiding traffic is also obviously important, but that’s all part of the fun. If you hesitate, it could mean the difference between life and death. Of course, getting a head start with Motorcycle Mayhem codes will help you achieve that goal.

All Working Motorcycle Mayhem Codes in Roblox

Motorcycle Mayhem doesn’t have a lot of codes this time around, but they’re still worth redeeming as soon as possible:

10KLIKES : Redeeming this code will net you 250 Gears

: Redeeming this code will net you 250 Gears CODEZ: Using this code will add another 250 Gears to your inventory

If you’re new to the game, Gears is Motorcycle Mayhem’s in-game currency. It’s crucial for purchasing new and higher performing motorcycles. Whether you’re new or experienced, pocketing a few Gears is always welcomed.

Every Expired Roblox Code in Motorcycle Mayhem

As of May 2023, these following gifts can no longer be collected in Motorcycle Mayem:

You’re in luck; none of the codes have expired… yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Even though Motorcycle Mayhem only has a few free goodies to redeem, there’s no reason not to take advantage of them. In fact, the game makes it really easy to redeem Roblox codes:

Launch Roblox and hop into a game of Motorcycle Mayhem. In the bottom-left corner, select the gift icon. Copy and paste a working code into the empty code box. They are not case-sensitive, though you do need to get the spelling right.

With that said and done, you now know all there is to redeeming Motorcycle Mayhem codes in-game. Admittedly, it isn’t much, but it won’t be long before more codes are added; in fact, a new one will drop at 20K likes, so go show your support. If you can’t get enough free gifts, you’ll find links to more codes lists using links below.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts