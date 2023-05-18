All Wanderlands Codes in Roblox (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Take a break from World Zero and zone out on something simpler, like Wanderlands. It has many of the same RPG dressings, like gear, dungeons, and quests. You’ll down enemies, level up, boost your stats, and see new sights. When you’re starting out though, it can be a tough road to follow as a new adventurer. For that reason, we’ve gathered all the Wanderlands codes you can redeem right now in Roblox.

All Working Wanderlands Codes in Roblox

Here’s all the free stuff you can get in Wanderlands, as of May 2023:

MANYLIKES : Using this code will net you 30 free Gems.

: Using this code will net you 30 free Gems. DYE: Redeeming this code rewards a random item dye (but you’ll need to reach level 10 before you can use it)

With the Gems, you can spend those in Wanderlands’ in-game store. It features a variety of items like perks and cosmetics.

All Expired Roblox Codes in Wanderlands

As of May 2023, you won’t be able to redeem the following Roblox codes anymore:

Keepers: This code used to redeem for a Keeper’s chest.

How to Redeem Roblox Codes in Wanderlands

If you want to redeem codes, you’ll have to flip through a few menus. Wanderlands kind of hides it, unlike Shindo Life. Here’s how to find it:

After launching Roblox, join Wanderlands. Open your inventory. It’s located in the bottom-right corner. Along the top, you’ll see additional menu options. Select Settings, then select the Options tab. At the bottom, you’ll find the code redemption text box. Codes are case-sensitive.

Now that you have some Wanderlands codes at your disposal, and know how to use them, redeem them as soon as possible. If you are looking for more free codes, there’s an exhausting number of them here at Twinfinite. You can find some using the links below and searching yourself!

