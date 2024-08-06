Mystery Chest Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 6, 2024 We found some codes!

Looking for Mystery Chest Simulator codes? Well, your search ends now. We’ve collected them all and sorted them in a neat list just below. Also, we included instructions on how to claim them, just in case. So, scroll down, and let’s get started, shall we?

All Active Mystery Chest Simulator Codes

UPDATE2 : Strawberry Fruit, Watermelon Fruit, Coins Potion (New)

: Strawberry Fruit, Watermelon Fruit, Coins Potion UPDATE1 : Strawberry Fruit, Banana Fruit, Watermelon Fruit, Pineapple Fruit, Apple Fruit (New)

: Strawberry Fruit, Banana Fruit, Watermelon Fruit, Pineapple Fruit, Apple Fruit RELEASE: Swamp Egg (New)

Expired Mystery Chest Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Mystery Chest Simulator

Open Mystery Chest Simulator on Roblox. Open the Store using the button on the left. Click on the Bird icon above the store menu to switch to the codes section (you can also just scroll down.) Type/paste your code into the text field. Press Use to claim the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes for Mystery Chest Simulator aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell, leading to spelling errors. This is especially true if you are typing them out on a mobile device. So, to avoid these types of errors, double-check the codes before clicking “Use.”

Also, keep an eye on the notifications that pop up on the bottom right when a code redemption fails, as they provide information on what went wrong, such as when you’re attempting to redeem a code that has already been claimed on your account or even expired.

How to Get More Mystery Chest Simulator Codes

To find more codes, it’s best you visit the Dev Simulator Roblox group and their official Discord server as well. On the latter, you’ll also find up-to-date information regarding new features in the game, events, giveaways, and other exciting stuff.

Other Freebies in Mystery Chest Simulator

Follow Rewards : Follow DevSergious and then claim some sweet boosts from the in-game shop.

: Follow DevSergious and then claim some sweet boosts from the in-game shop. Group Rewards : Join the above-mentioned Roblox group and then interact with the Group Chest in the spawn to get free loot.

: Join the above-mentioned Roblox group and then interact with the Group Chest in the spawn to get free loot. Playtime Rewards : Click on Gifts to the left of your Coins counter to claim playtime rewards. Stay logged in for two hours to unlock them all.

: Click on to the left of your Coins counter to claim playtime rewards. Stay logged in for two hours to unlock them all. Daily Rewards : Click on Daily on the right to claim rewards each day. They are mostly currency, eggs, fruits, and potions.

: Click on Daily on the right to claim rewards each day. They are mostly currency, eggs, fruits, and potions. Free Spins: Click on the Spin wheel to the right of your Gems counter to spin the wheel and earn prizes. You get a free spin every ten minutes.

Anyway, that does it for our guide on Mystery Chest Simulator codes and how to claim them in-game. If you need codes for other experiences, be sure to check out the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll also find tier lists, combo guides, and other essentials needed to become the best in all the most popular titles out there.

