Type Soul Trade Value List (August 2024)

If you’re in desperate need of an accurate and up-to-date value list for Type Soul, then you’re in luck because you’ve just found it. We analyzed and listed the prices of all tradable items and meta accessories, making sure that it’s easy to navigate. Scroll down to check it out.
How to Use This Type Soul Value List
- Use CTRL + F (Find in Page function on your browser) to find the item values you need.
- Values are expressed not in Kan but in Shikai/Volt/Res Rerolls, as that’s the most traded item in Type Soul with an insanely stable value.
- Some items have volatile prices because they are new or extremely rare. Such items will have “[Volatile]” next to their value.
Type Soul Items Value List
|Item Name
|Item Value
|White Dust (Judgement of the Sword)
|1,000 [Volatile]
|True Blut
|500
|Stream of Reiatsu (Muramasa)
|500
|Raging Reiatsu
|300
|Black Flash Dust
|200
|Dummies Guide to Hakuda
|150
|Fire Knight’s Ember
|125
|Shard of Reiatsu
|100
|Serum W (Warp Dust)
|100
|Oathkeeper Remains (Oathbreaker)
|90
|
|Dimensional Shard
|100
|Word Ticket
|85
|Custom Clothing Token
|85
|Custom Hair Color Token
|85
|Taekwondo Manual
|50
|Custom Bank
|50
|Siphon of Reiatsu
|60
|Extricate Essence
|70
|Kisuke’s Boss Elixir
|60
|Fragment of Aushwalen
|60
|
|Powered Black Elixir
|65
|Normal Black Elixir
|50
|Partial Essence
|70
|Soul Leg Style Manual
|50
|Unsealed Rage
|50
|Crazed Blitz Essence
|50
|Teppatsu Esssence
|45
|Thousand Deaths
|40
|Bala Firework Essence
|35
|Unseen Blade Essence
|35
|
|Horizon Essence
|35
|Seventh Thunder
|40
|Purple Elixir
|40
|Karate Style Manual
|35
|Formless Manual
|50
|Gran Raikoho
|50
|Shattered Comet Essence
|75
|Thundering Fury
|35
|Skill Box Chooser
|30
|Cybernetic Box
|25
|
|True Hogyoku
|25
|Shunko Reroll
|10
|Vastocar/Vizard Variant Reroll
|8
|Fusion Essence
|5
|Territorial Mark Essence
|5
|Skill Box
|2
|Flashstep Color Reroll
|2
|Hogyoku Fragment
|2
|Shikai/Volt/Res Reroll
|1
|Hollow Essence
|1
|Soul Ticket
|1
|Arrancar Mask Reroll
|0.3
|Eyes Reroll
|0.25
|Clan Reroll
|0.25
|Marking Reroll
|0.2
|Face Reroll
|0.2
Type Soul Accessories Value List
|Accessory Name
|Accessory Value
|White Kirishima Horns
|75
|Berserker Wraps
|45
|Starrk Pelt
|50
|Wheel of Adaptation
|40
|Bone Armor
|50
|Cursed Pants
|50
|True Kalin’s Cape
|50
|Flying Hurricane
|40
|Dreadful Bone Armor
|85
|Dreadful Bone Mask
|85
|
|Benevolent Scarlet
|40
|Black Kirishima Horns
|75
|Strongest Shades
|40
|Feng Star
|40
|Almighty Cloak
|30
|Radiance Ring
|65
|Sun of Revival
|50
|Cursed Hood
|100
|Orihime Band
|40
|Tiger King Pants
|50
|Bararaq Diadem
|1,000 [Volatile]
|Duality Haori
|50
|Strongest Tail
|80
|Bone Mask
|45
|Prince’s Cape
|65
|Bleeding Willow
|50
That does it for our list of item trade values in Type Soul. To stay up-to-date with price changes, make sure to bookmark this post. Also, check out the Type Soul section on Twinfinite to find more guides like this one, including ones on progression and fast leveling.
Published: Aug 19, 2024 07:47 pm