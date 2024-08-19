Type Soul Trade Value List (August 2024)

If you’re in desperate need of an accurate and up-to-date value list for Type Soul, then you’re in luck because you’ve just found it. We analyzed and listed the prices of all tradable items and meta accessories, making sure that it’s easy to navigate. Scroll down to check it out.

How to Use This Type Soul Value List

Use CTRL + F ( Find in Page function on your browser) to find the item values you need.

( on your browser) to find the item values you need. Values are expressed not in Kan but in Shikai/Volt/Res Rerolls , as that’s the most traded item in Type Soul with an insanely stable value.

not in Kan but in , as that’s the most traded item in Type Soul with an insanely stable value. Some items have volatile prices because they are new or extremely rare. Such items will have “[Volatile]” next to their value.

Type Soul Items Value List

Item Name Item Value White Dust (Judgement of the Sword) 1,000 [Volatile] True Blut 500 Stream of Reiatsu (Muramasa) 500 Raging Reiatsu 300 Black Flash Dust 200 Dummies Guide to Hakuda 150 Fire Knight’s Ember 125 Shard of Reiatsu 100 Serum W (Warp Dust) 100 Oathkeeper Remains (Oathbreaker) 90 Dimensional Shard 100 Word Ticket 85 Custom Clothing Token 85 Custom Hair Color Token 85 Taekwondo Manual 50 Custom Bank 50 Siphon of Reiatsu 60 Extricate Essence 70 Kisuke’s Boss Elixir 60 Fragment of Aushwalen 60 Powered Black Elixir 65 Normal Black Elixir 50 Partial Essence 70 Soul Leg Style Manual 50 Unsealed Rage 50 Crazed Blitz Essence 50 Teppatsu Esssence 45 Thousand Deaths 40 Bala Firework Essence 35 Unseen Blade Essence 35 Horizon Essence 35 Seventh Thunder 40 Purple Elixir 40 Karate Style Manual 35 Formless Manual 50 Gran Raikoho 50 Shattered Comet Essence 75 Thundering Fury 35 Skill Box Chooser 30 Cybernetic Box 25 True Hogyoku 25 Shunko Reroll 10 Vastocar/Vizard Variant Reroll 8 Fusion Essence 5 Territorial Mark Essence 5 Skill Box 2 Flashstep Color Reroll 2 Hogyoku Fragment 2 Shikai/Volt/Res Reroll 1 Hollow Essence 1 Soul Ticket 1 Arrancar Mask Reroll 0.3 Eyes Reroll 0.25 Clan Reroll 0.25 Marking Reroll 0.2 Face Reroll 0.2 Values are relative to Shikai/Volt/Res Rerolls

Type Soul Accessories Value List

Accessory Name Accessory Value White Kirishima Horns 75 Berserker Wraps 45 Starrk Pelt 50 Wheel of Adaptation 40 Bone Armor 50 Cursed Pants 50 True Kalin’s Cape 50 Flying Hurricane 40 Dreadful Bone Armor 85 Dreadful Bone Mask 85 Benevolent Scarlet 40 Black Kirishima Horns 75 Strongest Shades 40 Feng Star 40 Almighty Cloak 30 Radiance Ring 65 Sun of Revival 50 Cursed Hood 100 Orihime Band 40 Tiger King Pants 50 Bararaq Diadem 1,000 [Volatile] Duality Haori 50 Strongest Tail 80 Bone Mask 45 Prince’s Cape 65 Bleeding Willow 50 We listed only the meta accessories

That does it for our list of item trade values in Type Soul. To stay up-to-date with price changes, make sure to bookmark this post. Also, check out the Type Soul section on Twinfinite to find more guides like this one, including ones on progression and fast leveling.

