Kisuke Urahara from Bleach / Type Soul
Image Source: Bleach via Type://Trading Discord server
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Type Soul Trade Value List (August 2024)

To lowball, first, you need to know what something is worth.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 07:47 pm

If you’re in desperate need of an accurate and up-to-date value list for Type Soul, then you’re in luck because you’ve just found it. We analyzed and listed the prices of all tradable items and meta accessories, making sure that it’s easy to navigate. Scroll down to check it out.

Recommended Videos

How to Use This Type Soul Value List

  • Use CTRL + F (Find in Page function on your browser) to find the item values you need.
  • Values are expressed not in Kan but in Shikai/Volt/Res Rerolls, as that’s the most traded item in Type Soul with an insanely stable value.
  • Some items have volatile prices because they are new or extremely rare. Such items will have “[Volatile]” next to their value.

Type Soul Items Value List

Item NameItem Value
White Dust (Judgement of the Sword)1,000 [Volatile]
True Blut500
Stream of Reiatsu (Muramasa)500
Raging Reiatsu300
Black Flash Dust200
Dummies Guide to Hakuda150
Fire Knight’s Ember125
Shard of Reiatsu100
Serum W (Warp Dust)100
Oathkeeper Remains (Oathbreaker)90
Dimensional Shard100
Word Ticket85
Custom Clothing Token85
Custom Hair Color Token85
Taekwondo Manual50
Custom Bank50
Siphon of Reiatsu60
Extricate Essence70
Kisuke’s Boss Elixir60
Fragment of Aushwalen60
Powered Black Elixir65
Normal Black Elixir50
Partial Essence70
Soul Leg Style Manual50
Unsealed Rage50
Crazed Blitz Essence50
Teppatsu Esssence45
Thousand Deaths40
Bala Firework Essence35
Unseen Blade Essence35
Horizon Essence35
Seventh Thunder40
Purple Elixir40
Karate Style Manual35
Formless Manual50
Gran Raikoho50
Shattered Comet Essence75
Thundering Fury35
Skill Box Chooser30
Cybernetic Box25
True Hogyoku25
Shunko Reroll10
Vastocar/Vizard Variant Reroll8
Fusion Essence5
Territorial Mark Essence5
Skill Box2
Flashstep Color Reroll2
Hogyoku Fragment2
Shikai/Volt/Res Reroll1
Hollow Essence1
Soul Ticket1
Arrancar Mask Reroll0.3
Eyes Reroll0.25
Clan Reroll0.25
Marking Reroll0.2
Face Reroll0.2
Values are relative to Shikai/Volt/Res Rerolls
Trading NPC in KT in Type Soul
Image Source: Type Soul via Twinfinite
Trading NPC in KT in Type Soul
Image Source: Type Soul via Twinfinite
Trading NPC in KT in Type Soul
Image Source: Type Soul via Twinfinite

Type Soul Accessories Value List

Accessory NameAccessory Value
White Kirishima Horns75
Berserker Wraps45
Starrk Pelt50
Wheel of Adaptation40
Bone Armor50
Cursed Pants50
True Kalin’s Cape50
Flying Hurricane40
Dreadful Bone Armor85
Dreadful Bone Mask85
Benevolent Scarlet40
Black Kirishima Horns75
Strongest Shades40
Feng Star40
Almighty Cloak30
Radiance Ring65
Sun of Revival50
Cursed Hood100
Orihime Band40
Tiger King Pants50
Bararaq Diadem1,000 [Volatile]
Duality Haori50
Strongest Tail80
Bone Mask45
Prince’s Cape65
Bleeding Willow50
We listed only the meta accessories

That does it for our list of item trade values in Type Soul. To stay up-to-date with price changes, make sure to bookmark this post. Also, check out the Type Soul section on Twinfinite to find more guides like this one, including ones on progression and fast leveling.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.