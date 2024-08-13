Type Soul Hogyoku Fragments – How to Get & Use

Hogyoku Fragments are a coveted item in Type Soul that greatly impacts your character’s progression. These elusive Fragments can be obtained through various in-game activities, but their rarity makes them highly sought after. In this guide, we will go over what Type Soul Hogyoku Fragments are, how to get them, and their crucial role in character evolution.

What Are Hogyoku Fragments in Type Soul?

Hogyoku Fragments are legendary items that serve as essential components for specific character evolutions. They are obtained through challenges such as raids, ranked matches, and boss battles. However, the drop rate for these fragments is extremely low, making them a valuable commodity. Two of the three factions in Type Soul require these fragments for their respective evolutions.

How to Get Hogyoku Fragments in Type Soul

Traditionally, acquiring Hogyoku Fragments was a grueling task that required immense dedication to raids and ranked matches. However, a recent game update introduced a more efficient method: Boss Raids. By participating in these cooperative battles, you have a higher chance of obtaining Hogyoku Fragments, making it the new best method to try and farm Hogyoku Fragments.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

To start Boss Raids, locate Kisuke, a striped-hatted NPC in Karakura Town, and select the ‘I’m ready’ option when prompted. You’ll be queued with two other players to face one of three challenging bosses: Starkk, Almighty, or the formidable Head Captain of the Gotei 13. Each defeated boss yields valuable rewards, including the coveted Hogyoku Fragments. While all bosses present a challenge, the Head Captain is the hardest and requires strategic teamwork, and someone taking up the role of a healer.

How and Where to Use Hogyoku Fragments

Hogyoku Fragments are primarily used for character evolutions. To transform a Shinigami into a Vizard or a Quincy into a Letzt Stil, players will need to accumulate ten Hogyoku Fragments. It’s important to note that the Hollow evolution, Vastocar, follows a different path and doesn’t require these fragments.

Tips and Tricks

Safekeeping : Be careful about carrying Hogyoku Fragments. You can lose them if you happen to die. Make sure to store them securely with Nelliel in Karakura Town.

: Be careful about carrying Hogyoku Fragments. You can lose them if you happen to die. Make sure to store them securely with Nelliel in Karakura Town. Trading : If you’re too tired of grinding away and just want to skip all that effort, just trade. While rare, trading for Hogyoku Fragments can be a faster alternative to obtaining them through gameplay.

: If you’re too tired of grinding away and just want to skip all that effort, just trade. While rare, trading for Hogyoku Fragments can be a faster alternative to obtaining them through gameplay. Patience: Acquiring a sufficient number of Hogyoku Fragments requires patience and perseverance. Focus on enjoying the game while gradually building your collection.

That’s all you need to know about the rare and valuable Hogyoku Fragments from Type Soul. Due to the rarity of these fragments, we suggest strategically planning out your character and build depending on the availability of Hogyoku Fragments. While you’re here, also learn how to get True Hogyoku, and check out the rest of our Type Soul guides to learn how to obtain other resources such as the Red Elixir. You can also nab some Type Soul codes to help you out.

