Learning how to get Red Elixir in Type Soul is no easy task. Known as the Red Pill in-game, this consumable item can hugely alter your character’s stats and build, but actually coming across it takes a lot of effort. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to do to get Red Elixir.

How to Obtain Type Soul Red Elixir

The most reliable way to get Red Elixir in Type Soul is buying it from the premium store in-game. To access it, head to the KT Raid Shop, which only appears in-game after you’ve completed at least one Karakura Town Raid. These aren’t easy, requiring at least three players from your faction and three from an opposing faction.

Once you’ve completed a KT Raid – which may take more than one take – you’ll unlock the KT Raid Shop, with a bunch of new items for sale to reflect your advanced progress.

The Red Pill is one of these items, obtainable either through Robux (costing you real money) or Kan (the base currency in the game). Fortunately, by the time you come across it, you’ll likely have enough to buy it outright using Kan if you don’t want to fork out for Robux.

What Does Red Elixir Do in Type Soul?

Red Elixir (or Red Pill) serves one purpose in Type Soul. When consumed, it provides you with five extra Skill Points. You can spend these on any of your characters, improving your speed, attacking power, and so on.

Crucially, you can only ever use one Red Pill on a character in Type Soul. This means you get a maximum of five Skill Points to spend, outside of those you earn for leveling up or redeeming codes. After you’ve consumed the Red Pill, you won’t come across any more in the open world. The only exception is if you’re a Vastocar build, in which case you can use two.

We’d recommend saving any Red Elixir you collect until much later into your Type Soul save. The further in you progress the harder it becomes to level up attributes and skills in the first place. As far as you can get into the game without spending your extra Skill Points, the more valuable they’ll become when you eventually decide to use them.

