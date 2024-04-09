Choosing the best Arrancar weapons in Type Soul is crucial if you want to beat enemies and level up fast. In this Roblox RPG based on Bleach, choosing your class is the first big decision you make. It also impacts which weapons you can access, hence why it’s important to know the best ones for the Arrancar, or Hollow, type.

Recommended Videos

What Are the Best Arrancar Weapons in Type Soul?

For our money, the best Arrancar weapons in Type Soul are Grimmjow’s Claws and Neliel’s Lance. Either one is a brilliant option for diving into further combat!

First off, Grimmjow’s Claws are probably the #1 Arrancar weapon in the game. Unlike a lot of other weapons, the only way to get it is through Hollow Boxes. That’s all down to random spins, so it could take a long time before you actually get it. Once you do though, Grimmjow’s Claws are very powerful. Aside from just working as a DPS item, using the M1 ability also stacks bleed damage. This means each and every hit becomes more powerful as you go.

Alongside that, Neliel’s Lance is another good choice. Aside from being a powerful light-based sword, its crit move is a projectile blast that has different effects based on where you’ve invested points in the skill tree. Some can heal players and others increase speed, so it’s worth considering if you’re a tactical-minded player, Neliel’s Lance is a solid choice.

Image Source: Roblox

Type Soul Arrancar Weapons Tier List

For a breakdown of all the Arrancar weapons for the Hollow class in Type Soul, check out the table below. Those in the A and B tiers are still worth considering, but below that, it starts to become much less effective.

Ranking Weapon Name S Grimmjow’s Claws, Neliel’s Lance A Wonderweiss’s Sword, Nnoitra’s Scythe B Ulqoirra’s Katana C Harribel’s Dagger D Barragan’s Axe

That’s all for our guide to the best Arrancar weapons in Type Soul. For more on the game, check out our Type Soul Partial Res tier list and clans tier list. We’ve also got the best Quincy build, and some handy Type Soul codes to redeem.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more