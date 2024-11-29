How to Get Weird Nut & Weird Bolt in STALKER 2

STALKER 2 has some very powerful legendary items hidden in its most challenging and difficult anomalous area puzzles. Besides the Artifacts, these Legendary weird items are the stuff of legend among Stalkers and their buffs are some of the most powerful in the game. If you’re looking to get a head start you should find the Weird Nut and Weird Bolt in STALKER 2 as early as possible.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Weird Nut in STALKER 2

The Weird Nut is located in a Fire Whirl Anomalous Region in the Cooling Towers region located at the far Northeast of The Zone. It will take a while to get there but you can identify the location due to the massive flaming tornado that is expanding and cooling in this area. The Weird Nut is located up on a platform near the top of this building.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Getting up there is tricky so here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the Weird Nut.

Start from the pipe at the bottom which you will see heat up with an orange glow and then rapidly cool. It will burn you when it’s orange so wait for the heat to start dissipating before climbing on.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Run across the pipe to the far end in the direction where the heat is dissipating. Where this path ends you can jump up on the ladder to the right and climb up.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Now if you’re fast you can immediately start running towards the right, make a tricky jump(shoot the metal sheet to make it easier) or you can play it safe and head towards the left side to wait a bit before making your way to the right side. You can quicksave after climbing the ladder.

Screenshot via Twfnfinite

Once you’ve made the jump across, wait for the heat cycle once more and then make your way towards the middle of the area where you’ll find the Weird Nut.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you’ve grabbed the Weird Nut, make your way down the platforms quickly and leave the area before you get burned.

Weird Bolt Effect

The description for the Weird Nut reads “Promotes rapid blood coagulation when attached to your belt, but the wounds will take time to heal.” It has a value of 80,000 Coupons and reduces the damage you take from the Bleeding status effect, however, healing from Medkits and Bandages becomes less effective as a trade-off.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Get Weird Bolt in STALKER 2

The Weird Nut is located in the Tornado Anomalous Area in the Yaniv region located at the far Northwest corner of the map. The only way to get it is to climb to the very top of the Crane in this location and grab the Weird Bolt as it floats towards you within the Tornado. You’ll have to do a whole bunch of Parkour with carefully timed movements to prevent getting swept up in the Tornado.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The best spot to wait here is inside the Shed as the Tornado will cross over all the containers, make its way to the right side, and circle back.

While it’s making its way towards the right, you want to climb up onto the containers to get some verticality and then turn back towards the crane where you’ll find safety. It can take a couple of attempts to find the best path but you just need to make it on top of the red containers by using the various different containers and boxes scattered about.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Climb up into the crane and wait for the Tornado to hit you, as it will knock you down but you’ll get right back up if you’re in the Crane. Make sure to use a medkit here as the Tornado deals a lot of damage and it can kill you if you remain low on HP.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Now, just stand up and look towards the right from the edge of the crane and you’ll see the Weird Bolt floating towards you. Grab it as quickly as you can, and jump down below as the cushion Anomaly inside the eye of the storm will protect you from fall damage. Then run back into the shed before the Tornado anomaly can hit you and sweep you away.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

There’s a bug that can make the Weird Bolt disappear so make sure to Quick Save and make back up saves during your attempts to get this Legendary item.

Weird Bolt Effect

The description for the Weird Bolt reads “Reduces damage from anomalies if if the bolt is charged.”. It provides maximum damage protection but its effects will dissipate with time. The Weird Bolt gets charged whenever an Emission event occurs or if you bring it back into an Anomalous Field like the Tornado anomaly.

That’s all you need to know on how to find the Weird Bolt and Weird Nut in STALKER 2. For more guides, check out how to find Weird Water, and learn how to fix the Just Like the Good Old Days Bug. Also, learn how to fix the Three Captains Quest bug, and how to find the Whirlwind Artifact.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy