One of the major bugs that has been reported by most people playing STALKER 2 is the Just Like the Good Old Days quest bug. This quest is mandatory and the bug essentially softlocks all of your story progress unless you find a workaround. Today we’re going to go over what the bug is and how to fix the Just Like the Good Old Days bug in STALKER 2.

What is the STALKER 2 Just Like the Good Old Days Bug?

The STALKER 2 quest Just Like The Good Old Days causes a bug where the entire Zone, Wild Islands, and Zalyssia in particular are sent into a state of turmoil due to an attack from the Monolithians. This locks several NPCs and doors and freezes your game state until you complete the quest objective to go to Ludochka’s bunker with the emitter.

Moreover, finding the Emitter can also be a chore due to these frozen game states and lack of access. The Bunker door is locked and you cannot complete the Just Like The Good Old Days quest due to this bug. However, there are some ways to solve this if you’re on PC.

Also note that speaking to Professor Ludochka is optional and you can just go ahead and skip this objective. Going to the next mission will generally autocomplete the Just Like the Good Old Days quest.

While this objective is optional and you can skip it, being unable to complete it also bugs the next part of the quest and softlocks you. The only option is to load an older save, because this quest is broken and needs a proper update from the developers. There are two fixes you should try before giving up.

How to Fix STALKER 2 Just Like the Good Old Days Bug

The quickest fix for the Ludochka bunker door issue is to use some console commands on your PC to force your way inside. Here’s what you need to do:

Downloaded UETools from NexusMods.

Launch the game and open the Console with the ‘/’ key.

Use the command ‘UETools_Ghost’ as this will allow you to walk through the door and speak to Professor Ludochka.

Use the command ‘UETools_Walk’ to return to normal and walk again to leave.

While this method will work, there are some issues with it. First of all, once you’re done speaking to Ludochka he will become hostile towards you and attack you. Next, this might still cause the next part of the quest to be bugged.

An alternate and better method to fix the Just Like The Good Old Days bug is to take the Emitter to Scar and wait for the cutscene to play. If it doesn’t happen immediately, try reloading the game or attempting to sleep a few times. To find the Emitter, return to the location in Wild Islands where you first saw Faust and Dubny arguing with each other and Dubny sends you off to help Strider.

It’s possible to do a bit of parkour to return here from the path you took initially. Return to the place where the platforms broke and jump across to the pipe tunnel on the right. Then jump across the metal pipes jutting out in front of the main pipeline path forward.

It might take a few attempts but it’s possible as long as you’re not over encumbered and will save you a lot of time and effort compared to the other route. Once you’re there, shoot the lock paddle on the other side and pick up the Emitter inside. It will be lying in the middle of the room.

That’s all you need to know on how to fix the STALKER 2 Just Like the Good Old Days Bug and open the door for Ludochka’s bunker door. For more guides, also learn how to fix the Three Captains Quest bug, and learn how to find the Whirlwind Artifact.

