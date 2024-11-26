How to Fix Three Captains Quest Bugs in STALKER 2

The Three Captains Side Quest in STALKER 2 has been causing a load of trouble for everyone with the current state of the game. There are several different bugs that cause you to fail the quest and others that don’t even let you start it properly. Today we’re going to go over all the fixes and help with the STALKER 2 Three Captains quest bugs.

How to Get Three Captains Quest

You get the Three Captain’s Quest from Sonya Kalyna, and she asks you to kill both the Sultan and Beard. Your job is to get up on a sniper’s nest near their meeting and take both of them out. You need to select the “That’s my kind of job.” option to start the quest. Note that you cannot unlock this quest until you complete the The Mysterious Case and Bullseye side quests.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

All Outcomes in Three Captains Quest

There are a total of four different outcomes you can get for the Three Captains Quest:

Take out the Sniper and take out both Beard and Sultan.

Take out the Sniper but don’t do anything. You will be attacked by the mercenaries below and you can save both Beard and Sultan, earning their gratitude and support.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Storm the base and kill them with regular weapons instead of a Sniper.

Kill the sniper and just let Sonya’s men kill Beard and Sultan.

Three Captains Quest Bugs in STALKER 2

One of the bugs most people have been facing is that the quest seems to autocomplete as soon as you start the Three Captains Quest. The NPC who assigns the quest immediately tells you that “it’s in bad taste to leave a job unfinished” but her “boys have you covered”. At this point, the mercenaries will go in and try to take out Beard and Sultan themselves. Normally this is only supposed to happen if you leave the Sniper’s Nest.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Another major bug faced by many is the issue where Sultan and Beard refuse to spawn despite you being in the Sniper’s nest. This essentially softlocks the quest and you cannot proceed with it further. Leaving the nest causes an alternate condition.

Lastly, some players can’t seem to re-enter the ship after completing the quest. However, this bug is simpler to fix as it just needs you to deal with a temporarily unavailable door.

How to Fix Three Captains Quest Bugs

Here’s a list of all the bug fixes for the Three Captains Quest in STALKER 2.

If you got the mission autocomplete bug in STALKER 2 Three Captains quest, you’re not completely out of luck as it’s still possible to make your way to the building that was initially marked and loot Beard and Sultan’s bodies for the unique rewards. Essentially, Sonya’s men finished the job before you even got a chance to get there. This isn’t the ideal way to complete the quest, but it’s better than nothing.

If Beard and Sultan are not spawning, you can try increasing the rendering distance to the maximum from your settings and that should have them appear. Save and reload your game if this doesn’t immediately fix the problem.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

If you leave the Sniper’s nest after taking out the sniper but without taking out Beard and Sultan, the same thing will happen. If you wait too long you’ll be attacked by the mercenaries themselves. This isn’t a bug; it’s part of the actual quest. However, you can still go in guns blazing and take out Beard and Sultan for the complete rewards.

Lastly, for players who are struggling with the locked door immediately after leaving the ship and trying to return to Sonya, it’s because doors cannot be opened if you’re in combat. This one is a feature, not a bug.

Unfortunately, the secondary objective in the Three Captains Quest stays bugged, and even after turning the quest in it will remain on your map.

Unfortunately, the secondary objective in the Three Captains Quest stays bugged, and even after turning the quest in it will remain on your map.

