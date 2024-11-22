STALKER 2 Quiet Location on Wild Island

Once you make it to Wild Island, you’re fairly distant from both Zalyssia and the Slag Heap, which means the walk back isn’t appealing. Unfortunately, the residents of Wild Island aren’t exactly welcoming and open to trade with you. We’ll go over who you can trade with on Wild Island and find the location for Quiet the Merchant NPC of Wild Island in STALKER 2.

How to Trade in Wild Island

Unfortunately, the shops on Wild Island are forbidden from trading with Stalkers, so you can’t get your hands on their Monolith gear immediately. Even when you make a bunch of progress with their main quest they won’t be open to this idea immediately. You’ll have to do several side quests before they trade with you. The only people you can trade with are the Soldiers, but they only have 700 measly Coupons each. Instead, some NPCs will tell you about the Trader NPC named Quiet, who will happily trade with you.

STALKER 2 Quiet Location

You can find Quiet by heading straight South from the Wild Island base. He has set up shop on the other side of the river. You’ll see two derelict trains heading off towards the South crossing the river.

You can jump across the carriages and make your way to the other side but be careful not to drown in the deep water. Quiet’s base and shop is the first building on the right. Once you cross the trains and inside, you can talk with him and start trading. He works like all the other Traders in the game. Alternatively, you can head to Zalyssia and start walking straight towards the East direction, and you’ll come across this base.

That’s all you need about Quiet’s location in STALKER 2 and how to trade with him. You might also want to learn how to get Diode back, learn how to find the Whirlwind Artifact, check out all Anomalies, and learn how to get Coupons quickly.

