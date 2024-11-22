Where To Find Diode in STALKER 2

The local tech has gone missing, and the only other solution is to walk back to Zalyssia. During a certain point in the story, Diode will go missing from his usual spot in the Slag Heap of the Garbage region and refuse to spawn back in. If you’re looking for him, here’s how to find Diode in STALKER 2.

Diode Location in STALKER 2

Diode is the Tech NPC of the Slag Heap hub located in the Garbage Region of STALKER 2. You can find him in one of the rooms in the back with the wrench symbol on your HUD to indicate his location. Diode is better than the previous Tech you can find in Zalyssia because he can offer some higher tier upgrades for certain guns and gear that the previous Tech could not.

He’ll work with you to help you find Nestor and you have to infiltrate his workshop during these quests. He’ll also point you toward Nestor’s secret stash at the top of the Slag Heap. However, he eventually goes temporarily missing after a while as the Ward takes him into custody.

Where to Find Diode After The Ward Takes Him

Once you’ve completed the King of the Hill main quest in Garbage with the Kingpins, the Ward will temporarily take over the Slag Heap. When going to report to Diode, a soldier will be there, and he will tell you to go upstairs instead to continue the story. This is all well and good, but Diode goes missing even after the quest and doesn’t immediately return. Obviously, this means there are no Techs nearby to repair or upgrade your gear.

Diode will eventually return to the Slag Heap once you complete the objective of going to the Sawmill for the Back to Slag Heap main quest. After you’re told your next objective, you can return to the Slag Heap, and he should be back in his usual spot as if nothing has happened.

If he still doesn’t respawn, you can try completing a few side quests or letting a few days pass by sleeping. Alternatively, if you absolutely need a Tech immediately, you can use the Guide NPC to fast travel to Zalyssia and have Lens do your repairs and upgrades. However, this will cost you 1,500 Coupons for the trip to Zalyssia and 750 Coupons for the return trip to the Slag Heap.

That’s all you need to know about Diode going missing, his location, and how to have him return to the Slag Heap. For more guides, learn how to find the Whirlwind Artifact, check out all Anomalies, and learn how to get Coupons quickly.

