How to Get Coupons Quickly in STALKER 2

Coupons are the premium currency of the Zone, and you’ll need a lot of these if you plan on upgrading and maintaining your gear in STALKER 2. Coupons are a scarce resource, especially in the early game when you need them the most. We’re going to go over the quickest methods to make coupons in STALKER 2.

How to Get Coupons/Money Quickly in STALKER 2

Complete Main Quests

You might not have noticed this immediately, but most of the main quests actually provide Coupons as rewards whenever you complete them. You’ll get a quick hit of Coupons whenever you complete any major main quest or unlock a new area on the map.

However, this isn’t really an infinite or reliable way to farm Coupons. If Coupons are your main priority you can always find options that allow you to spare someone’s life or help them out for a quick hit of Coupons. Some main quests that give you the freedom of choice often provide a large sum of Coupons as a reward.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Sell Guns

One of the quickest and most reliable ways to make Coupons in the early game is through selling guns you don’t want, whether it’s pistols, rifles, SMGs, or anything of the sort. However, the amount you can carry is limited by weight.

That’s why we suggest planning out each trip by carrying the basic necessities and keeping your weight to a minimum. This allows you to pick up the maximum amount of extra loot such as useless enemy guns that you can then turn in for a quick profit. Note that guns with a deteriorated Red symbol for the condition cannot be sold, so don’t bother carrying them.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pick Up Side Quests

Side quests are not a one-time thing that only appear with a quest marker. You can return to NPCs at hubs, and the barkeepers will usually have quests for you along with their Coupon rewards.

The same rule applies to exploration, as you’ll often run into other Stalkers in trouble and they’ll generally reward you for helping them out. Keep an eye out for points of interest while exploring and you’ll find rewards and secret quests in unexpected places.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Sell Old Gear and Artifacts

It’s not just your extra guns that should be sold off for profit – any guns that have outlived their use or gears and artifacts that have been outclassed by newer acquisitions should be sold off instead of kept to clot up storage and inventory space.

Artifacts and Gear in particular fetch pretty sums at the traders, and sometimes it’s worth it to repair your gear at the Techies so that you can sell it at a higher price.

Save Your Existing Coupons

The best way to accumulate a whole bunch of Coupons is to be conservative with spending the ones you already have. Besides essential needs like primary gear repairs and exploration kits, don’t waste all of your coupons for common guns and the like, which are easy to find. Plan out your trips and consider the cost and reward of every fight you pick. This will help you save a lot of coupons in the long run.

These are some useful tips that will help you gather a large sum of Coupons quickly in STALKER 2. For more guides, also learn how to store items effectively, and all Anomaly types.

