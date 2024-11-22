Where to Find Whirlwind Artifact in STALKER 2

Artifacts are powerful tools in STALKER 2 that give you unique passives but also come with the drawbacks of constant Radiation. That’s why Artifacts with low Radiation levels are considered the best in the early game. Today, we’re going to explain how to find the Whirlwind Artifact in STALKER 2, which is one of the best early-game Artifacts to equip.

Whirlwind Artifact Locations

There are two locations in the Garbage Zone where you can find the Whirlwind Artifact in STALKER 2. The Whirlwind Artifact can only be found in Anomalous Fields with either the Gravitational Anomalies or Wind Anomalies. The two locations you can find it at are:

Ribs Anomalous Field

You can find this during the main quest when you’re searching for Solder. Enter from one of the openings in the back and find the Artifact near the middle of the field.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Deaf Meadow

Located to the northeast of Zelissya, this Anomalous field is very dangerous to traverse after the sun goes down. To safely navigate it, try to enter from the right side where only one Anomaly blocks your path to the middle.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Get Whirlwind Artifact in STALKER 2

This method depends on a bit of RNG, so before you head towards either of the Anomalous Fields, make a quick save roughly 150 meters away from the field itself. The Artifact that spawns in the field is decided by RNG. If you get an Artifact you didn’t want, you can always reload your last save and approach the Anomalous Field again until you spawn the Whirlwind Artifact. This can take up a lot of time if you keep getting bad luck but it’s the most reliable way to get the Whirlwind Artifact early in STALKER 2.

Note that if you’re not pressed for time, Anomalous Fields will always recharge and have brand new Artifacts whenever an Emission occurs. So be sure to revisit both the Ribs and Fead Meadow Anomalous fields if you’re still missing the Whirlwind Artifact.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Whirlwind Artifact weighs 0.3kg and is worth 7,500 Coupons. It provides Weak buffs to Physical Protection and Endurance, but the Radiation value is also weak. Paired with two of the most important early-game buffs, it’s one of the best Artifacts you can equip early on.

The best part of a Physical Protection Artifact is that it massively reduces the damage you take from Gravitational Anomalies, allowing you to more or less ignore their damage. It’s a buff you can use for most of the game and provides incredibly high value.

That’s all you need to know on how to find the Whirlwind Artifact early in STALKER 2. For more guides also learn how to store items effectively and how to get Coupons quickly.

