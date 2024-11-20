Inventory management is one of the most important skills you must master in STALKER 2, and storing items efficiently will take you a long way. The game doesn’t tell you directly, but there’s an infinite storage space readily available in all the areas you go to. So today, we’ll go over how to store items in STALKER 2.

How to Store Items

You can store items in the Stash Chest in any of the NPC hubs in each sector of the game. This storage is unlimited and is shared across all Stash Chests you find and access. For example, even if you store items in the Storage Chest in the Lesser Zone, you can still access those items from the Storage Chest in Garbage. Each sector of the game, such as the Lesser Zone and Garbage, has a central hub where you’ll find safety, traders, techs, beds, and this very important storage chest. You’ll have to look around for these Chests, but they’re usually located close to the Bed where you can sleep.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

So, instead of getting rid of all your precious items or leaving them in an unsafe location, store them away in the storage chest and simply access them whenever you might need any of them again!

Item Storage Tips

Here are some uses for this form of storage:

You can store half of your ammo, vodkas, and other excessive items in the storage chest as per the needs of your expedition.

If you plan on going directly from city to city, carry only the bare essentials as this will make travel a lot faster.

If you have a gun you like, but it’s too damaged, instead of getting rid of it, you can store it away till you have enough Coupons to repair it.

That’s all you need to know about the Storage Chests and how they work in STALKER 2. Now that you know how to store items, also learn how to get Coupons quickly in STALKER 2 and all Anomaly types.

