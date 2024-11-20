All STALKER 2 Anomalies Explained

The Zone is a dangerous place, and there are very few places that offer any safety or peace of mind. Don’t let your guard down when you’re walking around in clear weather, because an anomaly might just end your life in an instant. Today, we’re going to go over all the different Anomalies, and their types in the Zone and how to find Artifacts in Anomalous Fields in STALKER 2.

What are Anomalies in STALKER 2?

Anomalies are aberrations and distortions in the Zone in STALKER 2 that are generally triggered when you walk into their range or into their path. Most Anomalies are static in nature and can be avoided by walking around them. However, other anomalies will follow their own set path, while some others will actually start targeting you if you enter their effective area. Most Anomalies deal a lot of damage and will kill you upon two triggers.

To deal with Anomalies, you need to rely on Screws and use them to trigger the Anomaly and make your way through while it resets. You’ll have a brief window of a few seconds to move before it returns. Screws are unlimited, so be sure to use them liberally to gauge if the path ahead or area around you is safe. Most Anomalies can be detected by paying close attention to your surroundings or listening to the beeper on your scanner.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

All Anomalies in STALKER 2

Here is a complete list of all the Anomalies you can expect to deal with in STALKER 2.

Anomaly Type Effect Distortion Anomaly A transparent blob of distortion that floats in the air and sucks in anything unfortunate enough to walk into its area of effect. It’s one of the hardest anomalies to detect, so keep an eye out. Wind Anomaly Small yellowish spinning leaves mark this Anomaly, which kicks up a deadly tornado if you walk into it. Running fast enough can help escape doom. Radioactive Anomaly Causes damage and radiation buildup upon contact. Flaming Anomaly Trigger a stream of flames in a fixed direction with a large AoE that damages you over time. Lava Anomaly Walking near it causes it to trigger a stream of lava that targets you. Lightning Anomaly Marked by blue lightning currents on the floor and on walls. Causes Electric damage on contact. Moving Lightning Anomaly Lighting Anomaly that moves in a set path, usually inside buildings and closed spaces. Flashbang Anomaly Marked by blue lightning currents on the floor and walls. Causes Electric damage on contact. Distortion Archanomaly A much larger version of the Distortion Anomaly that pulses and periodically pulls in everything around it in a wide radius. Hide behind objects to avoid its deadly pull. Cannot be dealt with a screw. Shrapnel Anomaly Floating shrapnel that doesn’t trigger the scanner and causes damage and bleeding if you walk through it.

Finding Artifacts in Anomalous Fields

Sometimes you will come across Anomalous Fields that cause the blinker on your Scanner to trigger. You must navigate these dangerous fields and find the hidden Artifact somewhere within this field. Artifacts are incredibly powerful and valuable tools that can be extracted from these Anomalous Fields.

You must make your way towards a section of the Anomalous Field where the blinker reacts the strongest. The Artifact will only reveal itself once you are practically on top of it, but take caution as these Anomalous Fields can be incredibly deadly.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That's all you need to know about all the Anomalies in STALKER 2.

