All Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes in Roblox (May 2023)
Get the latest codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2 right here, folks!
If you’ve ever wanted to design, build, and manage your very own restaurant, replete with your very own waiters, chefs, and hungry patrons, then Restaurant Tycoon 2 is the Roblox game for you. Developed by Ultraw, the building and management sim is proving popular right now over on the free-to-play gaming platform. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely pondering the question: What are all the Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes in Roblox at the moment? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s go!
All Working Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes in Roblox
Here’s a list of all the active codes that you can use to redeem free stuff in Restaurant Tycoon 2 right now:
Page updated 26 May, 2023
Added one new code
- billion – 20 Diamonds (New)
- Luxury – 20 Diamonds (New)
- hearts – 20 Diamonds
- snowman – 20 Diamonds
- subtoveddev – 250 Cash
- light it up – WireFrame Lights
- razorfishgaming – 250 cash
- ocean – Free Dolphin item
All Expired Codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2
These are all the expired codes that no longer work in Restaurant Tycoon 2:
- paella – 25 diamonds
- presents – 20 Diamonds
- calamari – 20 Diamonds
- meep – 20 diamonds
- drinks – 20 cash
- ghostlygreetings – 20 cash
- goldenowl2019 – 30 diamonds
- Luigi – 20 diamonds
- spooky – 20 diamonds
- snowflake – 20 diamonds
- fall2019 – 20 diamonds
- dino – 20 diamonds
- newmap2020 – 15 diamonds
- bored – 15 diamonds
- teamtrees – 25 diamonds
- Parmesan – 10 cash
How to Redeem Codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2
Thankfully, redeeming codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2 is easy. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up Restaurant Tycoon 2 in Roblox.
- Tap on the ‘Store’ icon at the bottom of the screen (as highlighted in the image below).
- Scroll down to the Youtube section.
- In the text field that says ‘Type Code Here’, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.
- Hit ‘Claim’ and your freebies will be yours. You’re welcome!
So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on what all the Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes in Roblox are at the moment. For more Roblox-related content, here’s a guide explaining why Purple is in the vents in Rainbow Friends, as well as in-depth guides on how to get all the markers in Find the Markers, and how to unlock the Hermitude mirror mountain shirt in Wacky Wizards.
