Need a Type Soul Partial Res tier list? If you’ve recently started playing the Bleach-inspired Roblox RPG and want to level up your character, the Partial Resurrection mechanic is your first step on the ladder. In this guide, we’ll rank all the abilities you can choose from.

All Type Soul Partial Res Abilities Tier List

Ranking Partial Resurrection Name S Starrk, Vamp A Shark B Acid, Bone, Slash C Storm

Check the table above to see our full ranking of the Partial Res abilities in Type Soul. This is based on the rarity of them all, with the abilities that are toughest to get landing at the top. Our information comes directly from the Type Soul Trello, so you know it’s accurate to the game’s meta.

What Are the Best Type Soul Partial Res Abilities?

As per our tier list, the two best Partial Res abilities in Type Soul are Starrk and Vamp.

Starrk is the ultimate #1 ability, with three different attacks that send out blasts of purple lasers to slash at enemies and cause serious damage. In terms of sheer DPS, it’s the best option you have in Type Soul.

Alongside that, Vamp is another solid choice for Partial Res. When using a Vamp move, your character sprouts black wings that surge you into the air before swinging an attack downwards. It’s not quite as quick with its attack rate compared to Starrk, but still very powerful.

Do note, though, that you can only ever have two of the three total Partial Res moves for any type equipped at once. As such, there’ll always be one you have to discard one before diving into battle.

How to Get Partial Res in Type Soul

The steps to actually unlocking Partial Resurrection (known as Resurrecion) in Type Soul is actually quite complex. Here’s what you need to do:

Play through Type Soul until you reach Grade 2.

Head to Hueco Mundo and look for an NPC who, when you interact with them, offers Partial Resurrection.

Depending on which ability you select, the NPC will instruct you to find and return a specific quest item. The NPC will tell you the item’s name so you know what to look out for. It’s always within the castle or the area surrounding it. Once you have the item and take it back to the NPC, you’ll get your Partial Resurrection.

