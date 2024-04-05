Are There Any Roblox Kaiju Arisen Codes? (April 2024)

After some Roblox Kaiju Arisen codes? This game is your chance to live out your Godzilla or Kong fantasies, selecting a kaiju and roaming around a sandbox world doing battle with other monsters. Buying the best characters in the game is no cheap affair, so it’s no surprise codes are always in high demand. Let’s take a look at it!

All Roblox Kaiju Arisen Codes

Kaiju Arisen Codes (Active)

There are no active codes, as there doesn’t appear to be a code redemption feature in the game.

Kaiju Arisen Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Kaiju Arisen

At the time of writing (April 5), there isn’t a way to redeem coupons in Kaiju Arisen. No matter which menu you scroll onto, there’s no text box to paste in codes and get freebies.

On top of that, it’s unclear whether codes will ever come to the game. Kaiju Arisen is a purposefully coy game, and the devs don’t share too much about it outside of the official Roblox game page. Therefore, it’s anybody’s guess as to whether you’ll eventually be able to redeem codes or not.

How Do You Get More Roblox Kaiju Arisen Codes?

If codes do land for the game, the best place to learn more is the Roblox game page. It isn’t linked to any specific social networks like Discord or X, making it the main method of communication from the devs. If code functionality appears down the line, you’ll be able to spot codes in the description.

Of course, we also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back periodically. We’ll keep an eye on the status of Kaiju Arisen coupons, updating our guide accordingly.

Why Are My Roblox Kaiju Arisen Codes Not Working?

Simply put, any coupons you find online purporting to work for Kaiju Arisen are fakes. The game doesn’t have any way to redeem codes in it yet, so there’s no way to even get them working in the first place.

Once codes do drop – provided that eventually happens – keep a close eye on formatting when inputting them. Roblox codes are almost always case-sensitive, and have other formatting quirks like spaces and numbers. If you get any of these wrong, the code will be rejected and you’ll need to try again.

What is Kaiju Arisen?

Akin to the old Rampage games on older consoles, Kaiju Arisen positions you as a huge monster causing carnage in an open city. Rather than focusing on environmental destruction, here your task is to defeat other kaiju roaming around the world, aiming to be the last one standing. It’s graphically ambitious and action-packed, making it worth playing.

