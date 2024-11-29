Journey of Monarch Codes [Release] (November 2024)

Ready to fulfill your dreams in the beautiful but dangerous world of Aden? That’s exactly what this new NCSOFT RPG is all about. But if you are curious about how to get some free diamonds and Adena, then you need all the latest and working Journey of Monarch codes. Keep reading to find out how to redeem them and how they work.

All Journey of Monarch Codes

Journey of Monarch Codes (Working)

At the moment, the game is still in pre-registration mode so there are no codes to be used.

We are pretty sure they are going to be released as soon as the game is launched on December 3, so we will be sure to update this section as soon as we can.

Journey of Monarch Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How To Redeem Journey of Monarch Codes

Since the game has not been released, there is no way of redeeming codes at the moment. We believe there will be a code redeeming feature under the settings menu, as many other games usually have.

Usually codes in mobile games can be redeemed in the following way:

Going to the settings menu in-game.

Selecting the “Codes” option.

Copying and pasting the code you would like to use.

Clicking “redeem”.

Other games can require you to register on their website and redeem codes through there, but we are pretty sure that is not the case for Jounery of Monarch. Naturally, we will update this section as soon as the game is released globally.

How To Get More Journey of Monarch Codes

As soon as the game is released, on December 4, we will know more about how to get codes. For the moment, we can recommend keeping an eye on the YouTube page, plus the Google Play Store page.

Also, if you pre-register on the official website before the launch of the game, you can get the following rewards as soon as the game launches:

4,000 Diamonds

One Hero Selection Card (Hero Rank)

1 million Adena

Be sure to do that before December 3 to access these rewards!

What Are Journey Of Monarch Codes?

As with many other games of its ilk, codes in this game will usually give players free rewards, such as cards or diamonds to spend in the shop. Codes are usually released to coincide with certain milestones or achievements for the game, or perhaps to celebrate an anniversary or holiday.

That’s why it’s always a good idea to use these codes as soon as you see them, to make sure you won’t miss out on any succulent rewards.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Often the codes may not work due to typos, so we would recommend always copy-pasting them as they are from this page, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.

