As you make a start with your customizable character in the Bleach Roblox game, you’ll need the best Quincy build in Type Soul. It’s one of the main playable classes in the game, but with so many abilities, clans, and weapons to choose from, it can be tough knowing what’s best. We’ll help you get ready for battle!

What Is the Best Type Soul Quincy Build?

Read on to see the ideal Quincy build in Type Soul. We’ll also explain how to become a Quincy in the first place, because it isn’t the most straightforward process.

Becoming a Quincy

Ironically enough, the first thing you need to do to become a Quincy in Type Soul is to die. When you spawn into the game for the first time, you won’t automatically be one. Simply stand AFK in an arena area and you’ll eventually die, either to another player or an NPC.

Then, head to Karakura Town and go into the Wanden building. Search through the building until you find a statue holding a white sword. Interact with it and you’ll become a Quincy.

Best Quincy Clan

There are two clans that work best for a solid Quincy build: Le Vaar or Parnkgjas. Both come with a high HP stat, which is helpful for those just starting out and in need of a health buff during the first few combat encounters.

That said, Le Vaar is a better all-rounder clan if you’re able to add it to your build from the off. It has a Posture stat of 15, while Parnkgjas doesn’t have one natively. Equally, Le Vaar has 20 Rei to begin with, whereas Parnkgjas gains 2.5 Rei each time you kill an enemy.

Best Quincy Accessories

While you can go ahead and use generic accessories in your build, the Quincy clan in Type Soul does come with some specific accessories more finely attuned to your character. We’ve picked a few to look out for below.

If you’ve gone for a Parnkgjas build, we recommend equipping the Mini Quincy Hat. This comes with a +5% defense boost and a 15 health increase. For getting a bit of extra protection, you can’t go wrong.

The Quincy Robes are another perfect all-rounder choice. It comes with an increase of 15 health, 10 Rei, and 10 Posture, making it a hugely useful buff to any build.

Lastly, we’d recommend looking out for the Quincy Cross as a smaller but still handy passive buff. It adds a constantly regenerating 10% Rei boost, so you’ve always got extra buffs incoming.

Best Quincy Weapons

Lastly, the Quincy class also has a range of exclusive weapons. They are only obtainable through Spirit Boxes, which are randomly selected. As such, you may need to purchase a good few before getting the weapon you want.

First up, we have the Schwert. This is a light sword that deals serious DPS damage. Its critical hit also fires a red laser in the direction you’re aiming, which is good for a bit of extra ranged damage.

We also recommend using the Quincy Cutlass. A critical hit lands an extra 50% true damage, meaning it’s great for whittling down the HP bars of a boss.

That’s all for the best Quincy build in Type Soul! For more on the game, check out our Type Soul clans tier list and the game’s Trello link.

