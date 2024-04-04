How to Get Hollow Box in Type Soul

If you want a chance of getting some ultra-rare weapons, taking advantage of the Hollow Box in Type Soul is your best bet. Functioning like a random loot box in this action-packed Roblox RPG, it lets you spin for a weapon to add to your inventory. To learn more about the Hollow Box and how it works, read on for our handy guide!
How to Buy & Unlock Hollow Box in Type Soul
The only class in Type Soul capable of using the Hollow Box is the Arrancar clan. The playable characters within that clan are as follows:
- Odelschwanck
- Louisenbairn
- Starrk
- Jaegerjaquez
- Cifer
- Vega
- Margela
- Llargo
- Rureaux
- Arruruerie
- Aivirrne
- Mila Rose
- Granz
- Harribel
- Appaci
- Gingerbuck
As an Arrancar character, there are two ways to get Hollow Boxes in Type Soul. For free, you can get them as a random reward for completing raid levels, though that isn’t already guaranteed for each completion. Alternatively, Hollow Boxes are for sale at KT Shops, costing 40,000 Kan each. Redeeming any and all Type Soul codes will help you earn some extra Kan.
What Items Are in the Type Soul Hollow Box?
Hollow Boxes exclusively contain unique weapons exclusive to Hollow characters. This is the only way to get these weapons, making it a very handy resource to draw upon. These weapons are as follows:
- Ulquoirra’s Katana
- Harribel’s Dagger
- Wonderweiss’s Sword
- Grimmjow’s Claws
- Barragan’s Axe
- Neliel’s Lance
- Nnoitra’s Scythe
Fortunately, it seems that Hollow Boxes eventually refresh in the store, so you can always buy another if you aren’t happy with your first pull. Equally, you can team up with friends and grind out raids to hoard a bunch of boxes to open.
That’s all you need to know about getting and using Hollow Boxes! For more on the game, check out our Type Soul clans tier list, plus links to the game’s Discord and Trello.