Category:
Guides
Roblox

How to Get Hollow Box in Type Soul

Open some Hollow Boxes!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 05:45 am
The Hollow Box NPC in Type Soul.
Image Source: Roblox

If you want a chance of getting some ultra-rare weapons, taking advantage of the Hollow Box in Type Soul is your best bet. Functioning like a random loot box in this action-packed Roblox RPG, it lets you spin for a weapon to add to your inventory. To learn more about the Hollow Box and how it works, read on for our handy guide!

Recommended Videos

How to Buy & Unlock Hollow Box in Type Soul

The only class in Type Soul capable of using the Hollow Box is the Arrancar clan. The playable characters within that clan are as follows:

  • Odelschwanck
  • Louisenbairn
  • Starrk
  • Jaegerjaquez
  • Cifer
  • Vega
  • Margela
  • Llargo
  • Rureaux
  • Arruruerie
  • Aivirrne
  • Mila Rose
  • Granz
  • Harribel
  • Appaci
  • Gingerbuck

As an Arrancar character, there are two ways to get Hollow Boxes in Type Soul. For free, you can get them as a random reward for completing raid levels, though that isn’t already guaranteed for each completion. Alternatively, Hollow Boxes are for sale at KT Shops, costing 40,000 Kan each. Redeeming any and all Type Soul codes will help you earn some extra Kan.

The Hollow Box NPC in Type Soul.
Image Source: Roblox

What Items Are in the Type Soul Hollow Box?

Hollow Boxes exclusively contain unique weapons exclusive to Hollow characters. This is the only way to get these weapons, making it a very handy resource to draw upon. These weapons are as follows:

  • Ulquoirra’s Katana
  • Harribel’s Dagger
  • Wonderweiss’s Sword
  • Grimmjow’s Claws
  • Barragan’s Axe
  • Neliel’s Lance
  • Nnoitra’s Scythe

Fortunately, it seems that Hollow Boxes eventually refresh in the store, so you can always buy another if you aren’t happy with your first pull. Equally, you can team up with friends and grind out raids to hoard a bunch of boxes to open.

That’s all you need to know about getting and using Hollow Boxes! For more on the game, check out our Type Soul clans tier list, plus links to the game’s Discord and Trello.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Roblox Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes
Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes.
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (April 2024)
promo image for Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (April 2024)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Sneaker Resell Simulator Codes
Sneaker Resell Simulator Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Sneaker Resell Simulator Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes
Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes.
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (April 2024)
promo image for Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (April 2024)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Sneaker Resell Simulator Codes
Sneaker Resell Simulator Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Sneaker Resell Simulator Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 4, 2024
Author
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.