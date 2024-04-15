How to Get Vastocar in Type Soul

Progressing as a Hollow in Type Soul is an arduous journey, and the game scarcely gives you pointers. Moreover, the ultimate form is especially hard to reach. So, here is a complete guide on how to become a Vastocar in Type Soul. Scroll down, and let’s get started, shall we?

How to Get the Vastocar Form in Type Soul

Vastocar is the strongest type of Arrancar in Type Soul. To get it, you’ll need to rip your mask off as a Vasto Lorde, the last Hollow evolution. Before that, you’ll first have to progress from Fishbone to Menos and then to Adjuchas. So, let’s go over that progression quickly.

How to Progress from Fishbone to Vasto Lorde

Fishbone to Menos

The only thing you’ll want to do as a Hollow is kill other Hollows, NPC ones in particular. Killing player Hollows will not reward you with progression EXP and will just potentially put you in danger of dying.

After killing them, you must also consume them, which you can do by pressing B on your keyboard next to the black bodies that the dying Hollows leave on the ground. I can’t tell you the exact amount, but you’ll evolve to a Menos as soon as you reach the threshold. Then, you’ll become much taller, more powerful, and slower.

Also, from now on, you can press Ctrl + K to rip your mask off, but don’t do that yet (doing it now will lock you out of being a Vastocar). Conversely, doing it later as an Adjuchas is also suboptimal as it will just prolong your journey to a Vastocar in Type Soul. It could also be safer, but more info on that later.

Menos to Adjuchas

Next, you’ll need to become an Adjuchas, which you can do by killing a single Menos. You can find plenty of them in the Menos Forest, which you can access by jumping inside one of the black pits that spawn around the map. Again, killing named ones, which are players, won’t get you anything.

Adjuchas to Vasto Lorde

As an Adjuchas, you’ll get access to the Cero skill, which will make this easier. Now, you’ll have to seek out, kill, and consume 25 NPC Adjuchas to get their Mask Cracks. After you’ve done so, your skin and fur will change colors to white and red, respectively.

Finally, after you’ve peaked as an Adjuchas, you can now try to kill an NPC Vasto Lorde or another player Adjuchas with white skin/red fur (you’ll get in-game markers showing a way to a Vasto Lorde). Doing so will make you evolve, but you only have one chance. If you die now, you’ll be degraded to a Menos on that character, and you won’t be able to evolve further.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

How to Turn Into a Vastocar in Type Soul

Once you’ve defeated one of the two entities mentioned above, you will turn into a powerful Vasto Lorde. Now, you can tear off your mask and become a Vastocar, the ultimate Arrancar form in Type Soul. You’ll get your grade, and you can start progressing your character for real.

Alternatively, after you’ve become an Adjuchas, you can rip off your mask and become a default Arrancar. After that, you’ll need ten Hogyoku Fragments to turn into a Vastocar. These are hard to find, and the most efficient method is to farm the boss raids you access via NPC Kisuke. You can see his location in the image above (It’s in the residential part of Karakura Town, between two white buildings adjacent to the Accessory Trader NPC).

And that’s it. If you follow this guide to the letter, getting your Vastocar form in Type Soul should be easy peasy. If this guide was helpful and you want to learn more about this Roblox experience, be sure to check out our other guides, including ones on how to use skill boxes and how to get Shikai.

