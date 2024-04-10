How to Use Skill Box in Type Soul

Did a Skill Box drop for you in Type Soul, but you have no idea how to use it or what it does? Well, we’ve broken it down and even included info on how to get more of them just below. So, let’s dive in, shall we? Here’s how to use a Skill Box in Type Soul.

How to Use a Skill Box in Type Soul

In Type Soul, Skill Boxes can be equipped just like other consumable items. Simply head over to your inventory (press N) and switch to the Items tab. Click on a Skill Box, equip it to one of the keys, and then close your inventory. Press the key to which you bound the Skill Box and then LMB to use it.

After you use it, it will disappear from your inventory, and you won’t get any notification. Still, you’ll get an extra skill. Also, you’ll have to meet the skill requirements to equip it. They tend to be quite high for the ones you get from these boxes.

Important Skill Box Notes

You can only have two Skill Box skills learned.

If you use a Blue Pill, your Skill Box skills will disappear as well. Then, you can get new ones.

You can get skills only for those trees in which you have already invested at least 25 skill points.

Skill Box Skill List

Amplifier

Bala Burner

Crescer Relief

Death Flair

Discord

Double Shield

Eviscerate

Fire Flies

Flash Fang

Gehenna

Ghost Cleave

Goryutenmetsu

Hollow Bite

Holy Thunder

Kuyo

Licht Regen

Shinten Raiho

Shori

Sonata Flow

Strata Strike

Zorn Gottes

How to Get Skill Boxes in Type Soul

Skill Boxes are legendary loot in Type Soul, which you can get as drops from raids. Both Karakura Town and Faction ones can yield boxes, so spamming whichever ones are available is a surefire way to get them. However, if you want to be the most efficient about them, try doing shorter ones like Team Deathmatch.

Anyway, that is all you need to know about Skill Boxes and how to use them. If you need help with something else Type Soul-related, do check out other posts we have here on Twinfinite, including a full list of codes. We’ve also got the best Quincy build and a Partial Res tier list.

