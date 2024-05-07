V Rising Update 1.0 cover art
Image Source: Stunlock Studios
Category:
Guides

V Rising 1.0 Release Time Countdown

1.0 is finally here!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: May 7, 2024 12:30 pm

Are you as excited about the full release as we are? Well, in that case, why aren’t there six Monsters on your table ready to fuel the upcoming 12-hour gaming session? Wait, there are!? In that case, the only thing you need is a timer. So, here is the V Rising 1.0 release time countdown.

Recommended Videos

V Rising Update 1.0 Release Time Countdown

V Rising 1.0 global release times
Image Source: Stunlock Studios
V Rising 1.0 global release times
Image Source: Stunlock Studios
V Rising 1.0 global release times
Image Source: Stunlock Studios
HoursMinutesSeconds
1
7
:
2
6
:
1
0

V Rising 1.0 will launch on May 8th at noon GMT+0. The game will be released from early access and receive a bunch of new content. Unfortunately, to experience all that, you’ll have to create a new save, as your old saves won’t be compatible with the new update.

Release Times Per Time Zone

  • PDT: 4 AM
  • CST: 5 AM
  • EDT: 7 AM
  • BRT: 8 AM
  • BST: 12 PM
  • CEST / SAST: 1 PM
  • EEST: 2 PM
  • GST: 3 PM
  • CST: 7 PM
  • JST: 8 PM
  • AEST: 9 PM
  • NZST: 11 PM

What New Content Will Be There on Release?

Since it’s the official 1.0 release of V Rising, you can count on it being big. There is a huge amount of new content to go over, and doing it in one go might be too much, so we’ll just list out the highlights. Here they are:

  • Difficulty settings: If your Vampire journey was too hard or not hard enough, you’ll finally be able to customize it now. Harder difficulties even include new moves and abilities for enemies, which will raise the difficulty exponentially.
  • The Ruins of Mortium: New locations, quests, bosses, mobs, items, and more coming with this new world expansion.
  • Legacy of Castlevania: Crossover DLC, including characters from the iconic Castlevania series.
  • Graphics improvements: A new light system and additional improvements to the details in the world will make the gameplay much more immersive (more GPU demanding, too).

That’s all regarding the V Rising update 1.0 release time countdown. If you need help with finding resources or dedicated server setup, we’ve got those as well. For all other info on this and other games, just search Twinfinite and you’ll definitely find something useful.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime Last Stand Trello Link
Roblox avatars standing in front of counter in Anime Last Stand
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Anime Last Stand Trello Link
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht May 7, 2024
Read Article Voxlblade New Remastered Trello Link (2024)
Voxlblade cover art
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Voxlblade New Remastered Trello Link (2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 7, 2024
Read Article Roblox Untitled Gym Game Codes (May 2024)
Untitled Gym Game codes - three Roblox characters standing around with weights
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Untitled Gym Game Codes (May 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Last Stand Trello Link
Roblox avatars standing in front of counter in Anime Last Stand
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Anime Last Stand Trello Link
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht May 7, 2024
Read Article Voxlblade New Remastered Trello Link (2024)
Voxlblade cover art
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Voxlblade New Remastered Trello Link (2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 7, 2024
Read Article Roblox Untitled Gym Game Codes (May 2024)
Untitled Gym Game codes - three Roblox characters standing around with weights
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Untitled Gym Game Codes (May 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 7, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.