Are you as excited about the full release as we are? Well, in that case, why aren’t there six Monsters on your table ready to fuel the upcoming 12-hour gaming session? Wait, there are!? In that case, the only thing you need is a timer. So, here is the V Rising 1.0 release time countdown.

V Rising 1.0 will launch on May 8th at noon GMT+0. The game will be released from early access and receive a bunch of new content. Unfortunately, to experience all that, you’ll have to create a new save, as your old saves won’t be compatible with the new update.

Release Times Per Time Zone

PDT : 4 AM

: 4 AM CST : 5 AM

: 5 AM EDT : 7 AM

: 7 AM BRT : 8 AM

: 8 AM BST : 12 PM

: 12 PM CEST / SAST : 1 PM

/ : 1 PM EEST : 2 PM

: 2 PM GST : 3 PM

: 3 PM CST : 7 PM

: 7 PM JST : 8 PM

: 8 PM AEST : 9 PM

: 9 PM NZST: 11 PM

What New Content Will Be There on Release?

Since it’s the official 1.0 release of V Rising, you can count on it being big. There is a huge amount of new content to go over, and doing it in one go might be too much, so we’ll just list out the highlights. Here they are:

Difficulty settings : If your Vampire journey was too hard or not hard enough, you’ll finally be able to customize it now. Harder difficulties even include new moves and abilities for enemies, which will raise the difficulty exponentially.

: If your Vampire journey was too hard or not hard enough, you’ll finally be able to customize it now. Harder difficulties even include new moves and abilities for enemies, which will raise the difficulty exponentially. The Ruins of Mortium : New locations, quests, bosses, mobs, items, and more coming with this new world expansion.

: New locations, quests, bosses, mobs, items, and more coming with this new world expansion. Legacy of Castlevania : Crossover DLC, including characters from the iconic Castlevania series.

: Crossover DLC, including characters from the iconic Castlevania series. Graphics improvements: A new light system and additional improvements to the details in the world will make the gameplay much more immersive (more GPU demanding, too).

That’s all regarding the V Rising update 1.0 release time countdown. If you need help with finding resources or dedicated server setup, we’ve got those as well. For all other info on this and other games, just search Twinfinite and you’ll definitely find something useful.

