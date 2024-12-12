Complete Path of Exile 2 Trading Guide – PoE 2 Trade, How to Price Items & More

Trading might be a simple concept, but in Path of Exile, there are a lot of nuances to it. Unless you are playing solo self-found, you will want to engage with it to some extent for various reasons. But getting the hang of it can be quite tricky, so we prepared this Path of Exile 2 trade guide to help you out.

How to Trade With Others in Path of Exile 2

To initiate a trade with another player in Path of Exile 2, both of you will first have to be in the same instance of an area. You can do this easily if you join the same party. Right-click on their character in-game or on their name in the chat, and then press the Invite to Party button. As an alternative, use the /invite [CharacterName] command.

How to invite someone to a party in Path of Exile 2 How to invite someone to a party in Path of Exile 2 How to invite someone to a party in Path of Exile 2

Click on the blue button on top of their character icon on the left side of your screen to join the same instance. To join their hideout directly, press the Join Hideout button in the same dropdown menu. You can also join their hideout through chat using the /hideout [CharacterName] command.

How to invite someone to a trade in Path of Exile 2

Trade window in Path of Exile 2

Open up the same dropdown menu and press the Trade button to send a trade request. Once they accept it, drag an item or use the Ctrl+Left Mouse Button to transfer it into the trade window instantly. You can also split a stack of items with the Shift+LMB combo while trading.

How to Buy Items From PoE 2 Trade

To trade equipment, currencies, and other miscellaneous items, use the PoE 2 trading website. There are two different tabs on it. Use the Search Listed Items tab to search individual items, though it can be used for other items as well. In the Bulk Item Exchange tab, you can trade currencies, as well as all other stackable items.

Direct whisper on PoE 2 Trade Direct whisper on PoE 2 Trade Direct whisper on PoE 2 Trade

To buy an item on PoE 2 Trade, click on the Direct Whisper button on the right side of the item to send a message to the seller in-game. Hopefully, they invite you to their party and send you a trade request. Place your currency into the trade box, hover over the items they are selling, and click accept to seal the deal.

There are some dishonest people in basically every MMO out there, and PoE isn’t an exception. So, always check if the seller put the correct items into the trade window before accepting a trade so that you avoid getting scammed. I experienced this only a handful of times myself in Path of Exile and Path of Exile 2. Each time, it was an honest mistake that was rectified and not a scam attempt.

How to Search for Items and Use Filters

First, select the correct league you want to trade in from the dropdown menu next to the Search Items field. Next, type in the item’s name into the search field, and then either click the search button right below or press the Enter key on your keyboard. To browse items that can be modified, like most normal, magic and rare items can, you will want to use filters to narrow your search.

To do this, click on the Show Filters button on the right side of the search bar. This opens up a menu with a lot of search options split into two columns. The left column contains:

Filter type Usage Type Filter items based on their type, rarity, item level, and quality. Item Level is handy for searching bases that are worth crafting on because you can get certain affixes only if the item’s iLvL is high enough. However, crafting on lower iLvL bases limits the pool of affixes you can get, which increases the chances of getting rare affixes in some cases. Equipment Filter items based on their DPS, critical chance, evasion, energy shield, etc. Requirements Filter items based on what level you need to be or how much Dexterity, Strength, or Intelligence you need to equip them. Especially useful in the early game because you don’t want to buy an item that you can’t equip for the next 20 levels. Waystone Filter waystones based on their tier and drop chance. Miscellaneous Filter items based on their various item-specific properties. The corrupted filter here is useful for searching corrupted unique items, as well as non-corrupted crafting bases. Trade Filter items based on their seller, sale type, buyout price, and the time since their listing.

On the right side, there are Stat Filters. Click on the Add Stat Filter button to search for a specific stat or an affix that you want on an item. Because the affix search is word order sensitive, you can use the “~” sign in front of keywords to search for affixes that contain them in any order. For a complete list of all affixes in the game and their ranges, visit a site like PoE2DB. On it, you can search for an item type and find out what affixes can be rolled on them.

Image via PoE2DB Image via PoE2DB Image via PoE2DB

You can search for multiple affixes at once, add new stat groups, and even combine them to create advanced search queries. To change the stat groups type, click on the pen and paper icon in the upper-right corner. The most useful stat groups are:

And — search for items that have all of the affixes you specified.

— search for items that have all of the affixes you specified. Not — search for items that don’t have any of the affixes you specified.

— search for items that don’t have any of the affixes you specified. Count — search for items that have a certain amount of affixes out of the ones that you specified.

Once you actually search for an item, you can see the tiers of the affixes on the left side. Click on any of the affixes or stats on one of the items to sort the results based on that stat from the highest to lowest. Click it again, and you will get an ascending order. By default, the results are sorted based on their price, from lowest to highest.

Path of Exile 2 Trade Search example To showcase most of the filter options being used in action, here is a search I made for a Two-Handed Mace with high physical DPS. I needed it for my LvL 32 Warrior, and I wanted it to be non-corrupted so that I could add runes to it. Also, I didn’t want to pay more than five Exalted Orbs for a mace that early on. Preview of used search filters

Two-Handed Mace search results

The maces I opted for in the end I got 49 results. I then clicked on the Physical DPS below the first item to sort all of them by it. Even though the first few results had the highest DPS, they already had some runes slotted in, and their affixes were filled out. So, I scrolled down and found two maces with slightly lower DPS but with four affixes, no rune slots, and no quality on them. I ended up buying one of them, and I finished crafting it for my build.

You can also activate the live search option in the upper-left corner of the search results. While active, all the latest items that match your search will appear at the top of the page. This is great for sniping certain popular unique items and crafting bases.

How to Use Bulk Item Exchange

Search filters in the Bulk Item Exchange Search filters in the Bulk Item Exchange Search filters in the Bulk Item Exchange

You can trade PoE 2 currencies and other stackable items through the Bulk Item Exchange tab. The layout is much easier to navigate here. Click on the Show Filters button, and on the left, select the items you want to buy. On the right, select the items you want to give in exchange.

Only currencies are shown by default. However, click on any of the tabs below, and you will see other items separated by the game mechanic to which they belong. You can highlight certain items by searching for their names at the top of the page. You can also filter sellers based on the number of items they have in stock at the bottom of the filter section.

Search results from the Bulk Item Exchange Search results from the Bulk Item Exchange Search results from the Bulk Item Exchange

When you search for an item, the results will be sorted by the best exchange ratio for you. You can see the exact ratio on the left side of each offer. Click on the Contact button on the right side of a trade to specify the number of items you want to buy, if the seller has enough of them in stock, of course.

How to Sell Items on PoE 2 Trade

You can sell items in Path of Exile without having to buy premium tabs through third-party applications like Acquisition. However, that is not the case in Path of Exile 2. If you want your items to be listed on PoE 2 Trade, you will first have to buy a premium stash tab. The best time to do this is when they are on sale or when they are a part of a stash tab bundle.

In Path of Exile, you can sell items by making a shop in the trading part of the PoE forum. Listing items on the forum allows you to even sell items that you have equipped, which isn’t possible otherwise. However, this feature isn’t available in Path of Exile 2 at the moment. The reason for that is that there is no way to properly link your items from the game into your forum posts yet.

How to Buy Premium Stash Tabs

Available premium stash tabs you can buy in Path of Exile 2

Stash tab shop on the main Path of Exile website

You can see all of the available premium tabs in the Microtransactions menu in-game (M key). There are multiple options to choose from. However, upgrading a regular stash tab into a premium one is the cheapest way to go about it. Either way, after you buy or upgrade one of them, you will find it in your stash the next time you open it.

Microtransactions are synced between PoE and PoE 2. So, there is technically one other way to buy more stash tabs, and that is through the Store page on the official Path of Exile website. However, there are players out there who have reported bugs with this system, mainly when connecting their PoE and Steam accounts. With this in mind, I recommend you buy the tabs from the in-game shop instead.

How to Sell Individual Items

Premium stash tab customization options Premium stash tab customization options Premium stash tab customization options

Premium tabs in PoE 2 have a different color and name, which are both customizable. To actually list an item in one of them, you will first have to make a stash public. You can do this by right-clicking the tab in the stash and then checking the Public checkbox. From the dropdown menu next to the checkbox, you can choose to price items individually or put a negotiable/exact price for all of them.

How to put an item up for trade How to put an item up for trade How to put an item up for trade

Once your premium tab is public, do the following to list your item for sale:

Right-click the item and select the exact or negotiable price from the dropdown menu on the left Select the currency you are selling it for (Usually Alchemy, Chaos, Exalted, or Divine Orbs), and type in the amount you want for it.

You can also sell items and currency for a fraction of another one. For example, to sell 20 Exalted Orbs for a Divine Orb, type 1/20 into the price box. Most currencies are sold in this way.

How to Trade Stackable Items on PoE 2 Trade

How to sell currency through the dedicated tab How to sell currency through the dedicated tab How to sell currency through the dedicated tab

You can list stackable items through a premium tab or through special tabs, like the currency one. The process is the same as the one for listing regular items. Make the special tab public, select the price type, choose the other currency, and type in the amount of it you want in return.

How to place a buy order How to place a buy order How to place a buy order

You can also place “buy orders” for items that aren’t currencies through any premium tab. First, find the abbreviation for the item you are buying on the PoE 2 Trade About page. Then, right-click an item you want to sell, select Note, and type in the following:

~price [TheirAmmount]/[YourAmount] [item abbreviation] For example, if you want to buy Exotic Coinage for five Chaos Orbs each, put a Chaos Orb into a premium tab, right-click it, and type in: “~price 1/5 exotic-coinage”.

What Items Should You Sell?

The answer to this question is simple: sell everything you think might drop in price with time, as well as everything else that you don’t need. It’s alright to hold onto items that are eventually going to rise in price, like Tailoring Orbs in PoE. However, keep in mind that most items lose their value over time as more people get to the end game.

How to Price Items in PoE 2

There is no easy way to price items at the moment in PoE 2. The developers of Awakened PoE Trade, a staple for quick pricing items in PoE, announced that they can’t provide support for two games at once. However, there are other ways to appraise your items, such as:

Searching for items and comparing them on the PoE 2 Trade website. This is, in my opinion, the most accurate way to price your items.

By asking for help on the PoE 2 Trading forum.

By asking for price checks on various Discord servers like the official Path of Exile Discord.

How to Access and Use Currency Exchange in PoE 2

You can access the Currency Exchange right after you start the Cruel version of Act 1. Talk to Finn in Clearfell Encampment, and he will have a new option, the Currency Exchange. You can buy and sell items here, but each listing costs you a certain amount of gold, depending on the item you are trading for.

Screenshot via Mon Facts on YouTube Screenshot via Mon Facts on YouTube Screenshot via Mon Facts on YouTube

The UI is very similar to the trade website. You can see the current exchange ratio between the two items at the top, and once you place an order, it will appear right below. When it’s complete, click on the items and drag them to your inventory. You can also use the Ctrl+LMB/Shift+LMB combo to withdraw them quickly.

Often, you will notice that the prices on the Currency Exchange and the prices on PoE 2 Trade are very different. This is due to the supply usually being lower on the Exchange and because people sometimes don’t want to waste gold listing items. I always search both of them and compare the prices before placing any orders. Exceptions are items with a steady supply, like Chaos Orbs.

How to Use Third-Party Trading Platforms in PoE 2

Just like in Path of Exile, you can also trade through various third-party platforms. However, the developers themselves do not endorse any of them. The two most popular ones are The Forbidden Trove and