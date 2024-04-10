Category:
Guides
Roblox

How to Rank Up Fast in Type Soul

Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 11:42 am
type soul character
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

If you want to progress in Type Soul, you will need to level up quickly! Ranking up your grade means getting stronger, faster, and unlocking amazing new content. Read on to find out how to increase your grade and rank up fast in Type Soul on Roblox.

How to Level Up in Type Soul on Roblox

Battling enemies is a dangerous pastime so you will need to rank up fast in this Bleach-inspired Roblox RPG. The game is packed full of familiar characters and enemies, and some amazing special abilities you can only unlock as you rank up.

type soul fighting
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Choose to be one of three character classes: Quincy, Soul Reaper, or Hollow, and then enter battles with other players. You will start out weak but as you rank up you will soon gain strength! There are some basic ways you will need to do more than just fight and survive in Type Soul.

Once you join a class you can unlock the grade system and start leveling up. Learn to use your abilities and get to know the class you have chosen. This is key to success in Type Soul. Another key component is to join a party as soon as you can. This will unlock a bunch of guild missions to complete and friends to help you in battle.

type soul missions board
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Find a mission board and start completing challenges and missions. There’s thousands of EXP to gain from completing daily and weekly missions as well as a lot of other rewards. Some of these missions will be for players who are in a party, so make sure you join in with some other players in the lobby.

Finally, the Hollow mini-game is a great place to earn EXP. Join Division 12 and find the Division Duty board. On this board will be the Hollow Mini-Game. When the text saying “Complete the Hollow Mini-Game within Soul Society” appears, click Yes and jump into the game. All you have to do is click the icons as quickly as you can and avoid all Shinigami icons. When the mini-game is over you will have earned a whole bunch of EXP!

And there you have it, a fast level up method in Type Soul on Roblox! Before long you and your guild will be taking down any enemy who dares come near. Don’t forget to find all new Type Soul codes right here, and the Type Soul Trello link for more tips.

