Wondering how to get Hierro Plating in Type Soul? This Roblox RPG based on the Bleach franchise has a huge range of items on offer, with some exclusive to the class you choose. Hierro Plating is one of the best items available to Arrancar builds, so read on to learn all about it.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Type Soul Hierro Plating

There are three ways to get Hierro Plating in Type Soul. You can either pick it up as a reward for defeating the Bawabawa boss in Hueco Mundo, buy it from the store in Karakura Town, or earn it as a raid reward.

The first and cheapest way to get Hierro Plating is by defeating Bawabawa. This boss appears in the Hueco Mundo region, spawning on a 90-minute cycle. It’s a giant purple serpent with horns on its head that lurks in the lake within this region, and is tougher to hit due to other water creatures also spawning around there. Note that you’ll need to be playing as an Arrancar class to get Hierro Plating as a reward once you defeat Bawabawa.

If you’re not looking to defeat a boss, raids can provide Hierro Plating as a reward as well. That said, raid rewards can be randomized. This means there’s no strict guarantee that you’ll get this specific item, even if you spend ages fighting a boss. It’s less reliable, but you can dive in with other players to make it less intimidating.

To avoid combat entirely, head to the Karakura Town shop. Here, you’ll be able to purchase Hierro Plating outright – again, provided you’re playing as an Arrancar. It’s a more expensive option for sure, but the easiest and most guaranteed way of getting it.

Image Source: Roblox

What Does Hierro Plating Do in Type Soul?

Hierro Plating is an upgrade item in Type Soul that only applies to the Hierro Hollow ability. It permanently increases a Hierro’s attacking ability, though you can only use it twice before that upgrade path is locked completely.

Upon using it for the first time, Hierro Plating increases your Hierro stat from 10 to 15. The second upgrade then takes it to its maximum potential of 21. As such, it’s a great item to get a hold of if you use a Hierro build.

That’s everything you need to know about Hierro Plating in Type Soul. For more on the game, check out the best Arrancar weapons to use and our Partial Res tier list. We’ve also got the best Quincy build and the latest Type Soul codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more