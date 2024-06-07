Reblox Reborn as Swordman codes - a roblox character looking at swords inside a cube
Reborn As Swordman Codes (June 2024)

Let's get some free rewards!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 11:00 am

A sharp blade is a man’s best friend, or is it? Well, that’s definitely true in this fun and unique Roblox experience where you will fight and train as a swordsman. But what about getting some free stuff without breaking a sweat or having to swing around? You might want to know about some Roblox Reborn As Swordman codes, and we have them here for you.

Roblox Reborn As Swordman Codes (Working)

  • lol10k: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
  • 5klike: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
  • RELEASE: Parrot pet

Roblox Reborn As Swordman Codes (Expired)

  • Currently, there are no expired codes.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Roblox Reborn As Swordman Codes

Here’s how you redeem codes in the game:

  • Run Reborn As Swordman in Roblox.
  • Click the icon with the Store on the left side of the screen.
  • Scroll down to see the code box.
  • Copy and paste the codes from the list.
  • Click Redeem.
  • Enjoy your rewards!

How to Get More Roblox Reborn As Swordman Codes

If you are looking to get your hands on all the latest codes for the game, you should consider following the developers on Discord, and also joining the Roblox group. But don’t forget that you should also bookmark this page and check back often for all the latest codes for the game.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Oftentimes, if codes are not working, it may be because of typos. That is why we always recommend that you copy and paste them as they are from our list, because any minor edit might result in the code not working. Also, consider the code might have expired since publishing it.

That is all we have for you on Reborn As Swordman codes. But if you are still hungry for more codes to improve your Roblox experiences, check out our guides on Freaky Simulator codes and One Fruit Simulator codes.

Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).