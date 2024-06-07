Roblox Freaky Simulator Codes (June 2024)

What if you get even more freaky when you click and click? Indeed, that is what this fun and unique Roblox experience is all about, as you continually click to improve your overall freakiness. Want access to some free pets and freakiness as well? We have just the Freaky Simulator codes that you’ll need.

Freaky Simulator Codes (Working)

500ACTIVE : 100 gems

: 100 gems 1KACTIVE : 250 gems

: 250 gems DONTGETSCAMMED : One gem

: One gem FREAKYSHIP : Alien pet

: Alien pet FREAKYSTACK : Burger pet

: Burger pet 1KFREAKYBUCKS : 1k Freakiness points

: 1k Freakiness points 100FREAKYGEMS: 100 gems

Freaky Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes yet!

How to Redeem Roblox Freaky Simulator Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Freaky Simulator:

Run Freaky Simulator in Roblox.

In the menu on the right, find the checkmark.

Click on it and you will see a text box.

Input the code as it is on this page and click redeem.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How Do You Get More Roblox Freaky Simulator Codes?

The developers of Freaky Simulator do not seem to share codes on their social media channels. In fact, they don’t even have a Roblox group. But if you explore the map, you should be able to find more codes.

If you want to save yourself some time, why not bookmark this page and check in often? We’ll be adding more codes as soon as we can find them.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Most often, the problem with the codes is inputting them incorrectly. Always make sure you are copying and pasting them from this page into the text code box as they are. But of course, they might have expired since then.

