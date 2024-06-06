Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes Tier List (June 2024)

Like in all Eyougame titles, characters in Isekai Feast are aplenty. Moreover, you’ll get dupes left and right from events, summons, and other in-game activities. Now, choosing which characters to go all-in on can be difficult unless you go through our definitive Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes tier list!

Recommended Videos

Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes Tier List

Image Source: TierMaker and Eyougame via Twinfinite

S+ Tier Isekai Feast Characters

Natasha (Soul Spring) — Can revive and buff allies. Plus, she applies debuffs to enemies. Low pull rate, though.

Can revive and buff allies. Plus, she applies debuffs to enemies. Low pull rate, though. Oscar (Mr. Lobster) — Self-sufficient like Sky, but much stronger. He can apply scorch to anyone who attacks him and has self-res, making him a perfect front-line.

Self-sufficient like Sky, but much stronger. He can apply scorch to anyone who attacks him and has self-res, making him a perfect front-line. Annabelle (Tom Yum) — Gives heal on crit to all her allies, increases enemy damage taken, and can dispel buffs on enemies. Pretty OP for a support.

Gives heal on crit to all her allies, increases enemy damage taken, and can dispel buffs on enemies. Pretty OP for a support. Michi (White Cabbage) — Extremely strong single-target DPS. Also, once awakened in battle, she gets 45% block chance, making her extremely hard to kill. The only thing you need to do is keep her alive until then.

Extremely strong single-target DPS. Also, once awakened in battle, she gets 45% block chance, making her extremely hard to kill. The only thing you need to do is keep her alive until then. Medusa (Ms. Curry) — Can revive allies and applies crit-res, which is invaluable for PvP. Not that great in PvE, though.

Can revive allies and applies crit-res, which is invaluable for PvP. Not that great in PvE, though. Nohime (White Truffle) — Insane full AoE damage and solid single-target DPS. Also, she is capable of dispelling all buffs from enemies, making her awesome for PvP.

Insane full AoE damage and solid single-target DPS. Also, she is capable of dispelling all buffs from enemies, making her awesome for PvP. Chihiro (Golden Dream) — One of the best DPSs in the game and your end-game goal. Ignores DEF, assists allies with attacks, and applies shock.

One of the best DPSs in the game and your end-game goal. Ignores DEF, assists allies with attacks, and applies shock. Yoshiko (Bird’s Nest) — Maybe even better support than Miyuki. Splits damage between all allies and can heal even while dead. Extremely good for PvP.

Maybe even better support than Miyuki. Splits damage between all allies and can heal even while dead. Extremely good for PvP. Bret (Sardine Warrior) — PvP is where Bret shines the most. As soon as he goes below 50% HP, he gets heals, control immunity, damage, and no cooldowns. He is not half bad for PvE, either.

PvP is where Bret shines the most. As soon as he goes below 50% HP, he gets heals, control immunity, damage, and no cooldowns. He is not half bad for PvE, either. Kayzen (Shark Sashimi) — Best single-target DPS in the game, capable of nuking the enemy damage dealers easily. Must-have unit in the late game.

S Tier Isekai Feast Characters

Alice (Blue Cheese) — The armor penetration she has is invaluable in PvP. Works well with characters that can revive, like Natasha.

The armor penetration she has is invaluable in PvP. Works well with characters that can revive, like Natasha. Avril (Blue Hawaii) — One of the best debuffers in the game. She has anti-heal, anti-resurrection, and freeze in her kit.

One of the best debuffers in the game. She has anti-heal, anti-resurrection, and freeze in her kit. Raven (MechCrab) — Frontliner that can protect their allies and reduce enemy damage. He has a very low pull rate, though.

Frontliner that can protect their allies and reduce enemy damage. He has a very low pull rate, though. Lilya (Red Velvet) — Anti-support and anti-DPS. She is not mandatory to have on your team, but she is nice to have.

Anti-support and anti-DPS. She is not mandatory to have on your team, but she is nice to have. Sherley (Saffron) — A must on any full-fire squad. Excellent single-target DPS, buffs allies’ scorch/burn damage, and goes berserk, increasing damage when under 60% HP.

A must on any full-fire squad. Excellent single-target DPS, buffs allies’ scorch/burn damage, and goes berserk, increasing damage when under 60% HP. Nami (Shrimp Princess) — Good for prolonged fights and bosses because of her damage-increase passive. Use her with supports and tanks on your team to make those long fights happen in PvP.

Good for prolonged fights and bosses because of her damage-increase passive. Use her with supports and tanks on your team to make those long fights happen in PvP. Kuromi (Pineapple Bun) — Almost completely ignores enemy DEF, making her excellent against stonewalling PvP comps. Plus, she can purify herself when she goes under 60% HP, which is also good against those same comps.

Almost completely ignores enemy DEF, making her excellent against stonewalling PvP comps. Plus, she can purify herself when she goes under 60% HP, which is also good against those same comps. Miyuki (Macaron) — One of the best pure supports in Isekai Feast. Can revive, heal, and apply almost permanent damage reduction. Great for stonewalling PvP comps.

One of the best pure supports in Isekai Feast. Can revive, heal, and apply almost permanent damage reduction. Great for stonewalling PvP comps. Neko (Black Witch) — Self-res and a crazy good Devour Mark debuff, which is excellent if you have allies like Chihiro, who can attack a lot.

Self-res and a crazy good Devour Mark debuff, which is excellent if you have allies like Chihiro, who can attack a lot. Chiyome (Sea Mirage) — Best ally Bret can have on the team. Reliably applies curse and debuffs enemies. One of the best end-game characters.

A Tier Isekai Feast Characters

Ukyo (Bamboo Shogun) — Anti-backline character that can even silence enemies. Low pull rate, makes him kind of bad early on.

Anti-backline character that can even silence enemies. Low pull rate, makes him kind of bad early on. Elisa (Lafee) — Increased crit and damage against burned/scorched targets. Extremely strong if you can apply those on all enemies reliably.

Increased crit and damage against burned/scorched targets. Extremely strong if you can apply those on all enemies reliably. Sky (Butter Hot Pot) — Frontline anti-tank unit that can reliably deal scorch and heal himself with his active. This self-sufficiency is excellent early on.

Frontline anti-tank unit that can reliably deal scorch and heal himself with his active. This self-sufficiency is excellent early on. Thomas (Steak Warrior) — Extremely good frontline that focuses down the enemies’ DPSs. Keep him alive, and he can maybe even carry you.

Extremely good frontline that focuses down the enemies’ DPSs. Keep him alive, and he can maybe even carry you. Hiroko (Abalone Soup) — Single-target DPS with a long downtime. If she doesn’t get help with her one-shot, she can feel kind of useless, so play her with characters that can also go after the backline.

Single-target DPS with a long downtime. If she doesn’t get help with her one-shot, she can feel kind of useless, so play her with characters that can also go after the backline. Jack (Roast Duck) — Kind of RNG, but extremely strong for PvP because of his ability to seal enemies with his active.

Kind of RNG, but extremely strong for PvP because of his ability to seal enemies with his active. Yumiko (Gingerbread) — Buffs all divine allies and applies debuffs on the enemy frontline. Really hard to get, though.

Buffs all divine allies and applies debuffs on the enemy frontline. Really hard to get, though. Elizabeth (Bloody Mary) — Debuffer and AoE damage-dealer. Also applies shields to her allies.

Debuffer and AoE damage-dealer. Also applies shields to her allies. Chloe (Death Choco) — She can execute low-HP enemies, which is good for burst comps, both in PvP and PvE.

B Tier Isekai Feast Characters

Victoria (Starry Cake) — Really good for a DPS, but her utility is somewhat lacking.

Really good for a DPS, but her utility is somewhat lacking. Misha (Ice Soda) — Her most important trait is the slow that can’t be dispelled, allowing you to go first and potentially one-shot enemies.

Her most important trait is the slow that can’t be dispelled, allowing you to go first and potentially one-shot enemies. Yurei (Blizzard) — Single-target DPS that does extremely well on bosses. Okayish for PvP.

Single-target DPS that does extremely well on bosses. Okayish for PvP. Sami (Kushali) — Relatively easy to get and excellent for one-shot comps. I wouldn’t use her on teams that rely on extending the fight.

Relatively easy to get and excellent for one-shot comps. I wouldn’t use her on teams that rely on extending the fight. Luna (Margarita) — Her DoT is really good, and she is easy to get.

Her DoT is really good, and she is easy to get. Alexander (King Crab) — Can save allies, which is extremely good for PvP. Can also apply taunt, but it’s a long cooldown.

Can save allies, which is extremely good for PvP. Can also apply taunt, but it’s a long cooldown. Aurora (Sea Swallow) — She can silence enemy DPSs and apply bleed reliably.

C Tier Isekai Feast Characters

Hareo (Mexican Chili) — Can attack virtually anyone on the field, but because he can’t focus anyone down, he has a lot of wasted potential.

Can attack virtually anyone on the field, but because he can’t focus anyone down, he has a lot of wasted potential. Sargon (Fugu Lord) — An extremely good tank, considering how easily you get dupes of him. Protects your strongest units, too.

An extremely good tank, considering how easily you get dupes of him. Protects your strongest units, too. Elaine (Lotus Soup) — Strong AoE that can apply bleed on enemies.

Strong AoE that can apply bleed on enemies. Simon (Silver Needle) — A backline assassin that can even prevent revives. However, he relies on good RNG.

A backline assassin that can even prevent revives. However, he relies on good RNG. Bernard (Munich Beer) — Fairly tanky and can taunt enemy frontliners.

Fairly tanky and can taunt enemy frontliners. Yui (Cappuccino) — Can reliably apply armor break, making her good for PvE. Not that great in PvP.

Can reliably apply armor break, making her good for PvE. Not that great in PvP. William (Iberian Ham) — Underwhelming, considering he is a Divine unit. Okay as a DPS, but outperformed by many other characters.

D Tier Isekai Feast Characters

Ember (Bluefin Tuna) — Can stun, blind, and slow enemies, and if you’re lucky, can deal significant single-target damage, setting up her teammates for an execution.

Can stun, blind, and slow enemies, and if you’re lucky, can deal significant single-target damage, setting up her teammates for an execution. Franky (French Snail) — His counters sound good on paper, but he is really only good against melee-heavy teams.

His counters sound good on paper, but he is really only good against melee-heavy teams. Midori (Celery Lily) — He can apply anti-heal and armor break, but there are other units that do that better.

He can apply anti-heal and armor break, but there are other units that do that better. Daina (Milanese Pasta) — Okayish buffs and heals, but only for one ally.

Okayish buffs and heals, but only for one ally. Robert (Uncle Sausage) — If he goes below 50% and doesn’t shoot an enemy, he is useless. Very RNG reliant to work.

If he goes below 50% and doesn’t shoot an enemy, he is useless. Very RNG reliant to work. Miya & Yuri (Twins Saints) — She has a lot of lifesteal and can be self-sufficient, but falls off the higher level you are.

We hope that choosing which characters to roll for in Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes will be much easier now that you’ve read our tier list. Also, note that I only included SSR characters as SR and R characters are neither good early on nor in the endgame. They are simply fodder.

Finally, for more gacha tier lists just like this one, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. We’ve ranked characters in all the most popular titles, including Solo Leveling: Arise, Dragon Age Pals Adventure, and Astra: Knights of Veda.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy