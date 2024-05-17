Dragon Age Pals Adventure Tier List (May 2024)

As is the case in every gacha ever, spending your resources wisely early on can set you up to rank high on all game modes and, in turn, gain even more resources to upgrade your roster. So, to help you achieve that in Dragon Age Pals Adventure, here is our definitive Primon tier list.

Dragon Age Pals Adventure Primon Tier List

Ranking Primons S+ Banana KingKong, Boxing Kangaroo, Fire Priest, Inferno Roamer, Phoenix Dancer S Antelope Knight, Rhinosaur, Whisperer Drake, Woodlander A Balloon Dragon, Feline Dancer, Magmadillo, Meowsassin, Toad Venomist B Breeze Rider, Falcon Samurai, Gale Spiritwyrm, Lava Pangolin, Sabertooth, Sea Beastman, Shieldshell C Bolting Rexa, Brute Dragon, Desert Fox, Dualdrake, Eagle Chieftain, Ninja Penguin D Blazing Fuzzaurus, Boomclaw Dragon, Frostshell, Grass Otter, Surftide Siren, Venomcroc E Brotosaur, Enchantress Cat, Frenzy Shark, Mighty Ape, Woolly Scout Dragon Age: Pals Adventure (DAPA) Primon tier list updated as of 5/17/2024

Primon Summaries

This Dragon Age Pals Adventure tier list is mostly about early/mid-game, so expect the ranking to shift as we get to test the characters out more. Also, note that the Primons element plays a huge role in their ranking. Currently, Fire and Earth are the best elements, and building two-element squads for that 7% ATK and HP boost is optimal. With that in mind, let’s dive into the ranking summaries.

S+ Tier

Banana KingKong : Strongest Earth Primon in Dragon Age Pals Adventure. He is a heavy frontline that provides buffs for his teammates and debuffs for enemies.

: Strongest Earth Primon in Dragon Age Pals Adventure. He is a heavy frontline that provides buffs for his teammates and debuffs for enemies. Boxing Kangaroo : He spams basic attacks, and that works great in conjunction with the Banana KingKong’s passive, which increases basic attack damage.

: He spams basic attacks, and that works great in conjunction with the Banana KingKong’s passive, which increases basic attack damage. Fire Priest : The 5K year talent on his Rage makes him OP. Still, even before that, he is the third most important Fire Primon because of his raw DPS.

: The 5K year talent on his Rage makes him OP. Still, even before that, he is the third most important Fire Primon because of his raw DPS. Inferno Roamer : The premier frontline and DPS on the Fire squad. He also works well in conjunction with KingKong.

: The premier frontline and DPS on the Fire squad. He also works well in conjunction with KingKong. Phoenix Dancer: Another crucial piece on Fire teams capable of nuking the enemy team. Your second priority after Inferno Roamer.

S Tier

Antelope Knight : A solid replacement for Kangaroo that instead deals magic damage. You can also use her with him on pure Earth squads, which makes her stack her 2nd passive that much faster.

: A solid replacement for Kangaroo that instead deals magic damage. You can also use her with him on pure Earth squads, which makes her stack her 2nd passive that much faster. Rhinosaur : Best DPS of all the Wind characters in Dragon Age Pals Adventure, capable of nuking one or more enemies in the first two rounds. He is the only character that makes Brotosaur worth it.

: Best DPS of all the Wind characters in Dragon Age Pals Adventure, capable of nuking one or more enemies in the first two rounds. He is the only character that makes Brotosaur worth it. Whisperer Drake : Core debuffer for Wind teams with silence on his normal attacks. His Rage talents are also strong.

: Core debuffer for Wind teams with silence on his normal attacks. His Rage talents are also strong. Woodlander: Provides heals and buffs, which aren’t as important as the fact that he is Earth. That’s why he is an excellent fill for the 3 Fire / 3 Earth comps, where you run three Fire DPSs and King Kong + Kangaroo from Earth.

A Tier

Balloon Dragon : The designated Wind tank with +Rage for allies. Good for both pure or hybrid Wind comps.

: The designated Wind tank with +Rage for allies. Good for both pure or hybrid Wind comps. Feline Dancer : The Dancer is often the main source of burn for Fire teams with his Burn Shields. If you need a support, the Dancer is the way to go.

: The Dancer is often the main source of burn for Fire teams with his Burn Shields. If you need a support, the Dancer is the way to go. Magmadillo : He is easy to get and can be used to stack burns, which any fire team will need plenty of.

: He is easy to get and can be used to stack burns, which any fire team will need plenty of. Meowsassin : Best unit for executing enemies in Dragon Age Pals Adventure, making him viable for full back row focusing teams.

: Best unit for executing enemies in Dragon Age Pals Adventure, making him viable for full back row focusing teams. Toad Venomist: Core of any Water team. Applies poison and deals very good damage overall.

B Tier

Breeze Rider : Pretty OP, actually, but you won’t be getting him in the early game. He should still be one of your end-game goals.

: Pretty OP, actually, but you won’t be getting him in the early game. He should still be one of your end-game goals. Falcon Samurai : His execute Rage skill is excellent if you can reliably get multiple enemies low. Doing that is hard, though.

: His execute Rage skill is excellent if you can reliably get multiple enemies low. Doing that is hard, though. Gale Spiritwyrm : His Rage is RNG, and that’s what’s tanking his ranking the most. However, if you’re lucky, he can be the best nuker in the game.

: His Rage is RNG, and that’s what’s tanking his ranking the most. However, if you’re lucky, he can be the best nuker in the game. Lava Pangolin : His stun is good for Fire teams that rely on nuking someone in the first few turns. However, his utility falls off the longer the battle is.

: His stun is good for Fire teams that rely on nuking someone in the first few turns. However, his utility falls off the longer the battle is. Sabertooth : Another viable replacement for the Kangaroo. Necessary for full Earth squads, too.

: Another viable replacement for the Kangaroo. Necessary for full Earth squads, too. Sea Beastman : Relies on enemies having DoTs on them to be effective. Wouldn’t use him outside of full Water lineups.

: Relies on enemies having DoTs on them to be effective. Wouldn’t use him outside of full Water lineups. Shieldshell: The best Water tank on this Dragon Age Pals Adventure tier list. Don’t expect any damage from him, though.

C Tier

Bolting Rexa : Extremely strong, actually, but he is rare. He should be one of your end-game goals.

: Extremely strong, actually, but he is rare. He should be one of your end-game goals. Brute Dragon : His reflect passive is okayish, but otherwise quite underwhelming.

: His reflect passive is okayish, but otherwise quite underwhelming. Desert Fox : Excellent utility in her kit, but the damage is borderline non-existent.

: Excellent utility in her kit, but the damage is borderline non-existent. Dualdrake : Jack of all trades, master of none. He has okay damage and gives buffs to his teammates, but none of them are OP.

: Jack of all trades, master of none. He has okay damage and gives buffs to his teammates, but none of them are OP. Eagle Chieftain : Both his damage and utility aren’t that good. However, his passive makes him solid for Wind + Earth teams.

: Both his damage and utility aren’t that good. However, his passive makes him solid for Wind + Earth teams. Ninja Penguin: He can get to the back row, which is useful. However, his damage is really underwhelming.

D Tier

Blazing Fuzzaurus : A low-priority Fire unit you can use to get the burn debuff onto enemies. Otherwise, not a great character, really.

: A low-priority Fire unit you can use to get the burn debuff onto enemies. Otherwise, not a great character, really. Boomclaw Dragon : Backrow nuker that is just like Bolting Rexa above on the tier list, one of your end-game goals in Dragon Age Pals Adventure. However, his rarity warrants a derank.

: Backrow nuker that is just like Bolting Rexa above on the tier list, one of your end-game goals in Dragon Age Pals Adventure. However, his rarity warrants a derank. Frostshell : His skills are all solid, but considering that he is a legend unit, he is pretty underwhelming.

: His skills are all solid, but considering that he is a legend unit, he is pretty underwhelming. Grass Otter : He is kind of useful because of the anti-heal, but because the rest of his kit relies on enemies being poisoned, he is useless outside of full Water teams.

: He is kind of useful because of the anti-heal, but because the rest of his kit relies on enemies being poisoned, he is useless outside of full Water teams. Surftide Siren : Not a good support, but can work okay on full Water teams.

: Not a good support, but can work okay on full Water teams. Venomcroc: Basically a worse version of Toad Venomist.

E Tier

Brotosaur : He is only good for pure Wind rosters, which aren’t that great. Plus, he is a legend and straight-up worse than fire ones.

: He is only good for pure Wind rosters, which aren’t that great. Plus, he is a legend and straight-up worse than fire ones. Enchantress Cat : Similarly to Brotosaur, she works best on pure Earth squads. However, pure Earth squads aren’t optimal, either. Plus, she is a legend and, therefore, hard to get.

: Similarly to Brotosaur, she works best on pure Earth squads. However, pure Earth squads aren’t optimal, either. Plus, she is a legend and, therefore, hard to get. Frenzy Shark : His only relevant skill is his Rage, but considering how hard he is to acquire, I don’t see how you would choose him over Fire or Earth legends.

: His only relevant skill is his Rage, but considering how hard he is to acquire, I don’t see how you would choose him over Fire or Earth legends. Mighty Ape : On paper, his skills look great. However, he is really rare, and Boxing Kangaroo is similarly strong. He will definitely get a rank boost as the devs add more ways of acquiring legends.

: On paper, his skills look great. However, he is really rare, and Boxing Kangaroo is similarly strong. He will definitely get a rank boost as the devs add more ways of acquiring legends. Woolly Scout: So much worse than Woodlander that I had to put her into E-tier. Probably the worst support in DAPA.

That sums up our Dragon Age Pals Adventure tier list. If you want to stay up-to-date regarding this and other gachas out there, make sure to bookmark Twinfinite. We’ve got tier lists for all the most popular titles, including Solo Leveling Arise, Fairy Tail Fierce Fight, and Astra Knights of Veda, so you are simply bound to find something useful.

