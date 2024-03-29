Category:
Fairy Tail Fierce Fight Tier List (March 2024)

Juvia gang, let's goo!
Published: Mar 29, 2024 01:27 pm
Gray and Natsu from Fairy Tail Fierce Fight
Image Source: Skymoons

If you’ve watched Fairy Tail, then you probably already have a list of your favorite mages you’re going to roll for. However, if you want to be competitive, you’ll have to listen to your head and not your heart this time. To assist you with that, here is our Fairy Tail Fierce Fight tier list.

Tier List of All Mages in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight

Mages in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Mages in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Mages in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Before we get into the rankings, know that this tier list isn’t just all about ultra late-game, where you have all SSR characters maxed out. Instead, each mage’s ranking is affected by how well it fares across all game modes, both early on and later in progression.

Also, don’t let the initial rarities of certain wizards fool you because Natsu, for example, is R yet is one of the strongest characters in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight, both when fully upgraded and in the early game. On the other hand, some SSRs like Jose are garbage and won’t improve no matter what you do with them. With all that out of the way, here is the tier list of all wizards in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight:

RankingMages
SIkaruga, Jellal, Laxus, Natsu, Satan Soul Mirajane
AAngel, Gray, Heaven’s Wheel Armor Erza, Juvia, Midnight
BCana, Cobra, Erza, Gajeel, Hoteye, Lucy, Sherry
CBisca, Brain, Elfman, Erigor, Mystogan, Racer
DAria, Gildarts, Makarov, Sol, Totomaru, Ultear
FIchiya, Jose, Kageyama, Levy, Lyon, Macao, Wendy
Fairy Tail Fierce Fight wizard rankings

Is DPS Better Than Defense in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight?

You’ve probably noticed that the higher in tiers you go, the more pure DPS wizards there are. That’s because utility/defense is simply not needed much in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight. Don’t get me wrong, they are all nice to have. However, if you’re dying to a boss, having that 15% extra Earth DEF or whatever won’t help you, trust me.

That does it for our tier list of Fairy Tail Fierce Fight mages. Now, you’ll be creating the best party out there in no time. If you need more resources, know that we also have a list of FTFF codes. They will give you coupons, diamonds, and even upgrade materials, which are sure to speed up your grind.

Finally, if your gacha addiction is as severe as mine, you should check out all the other lists we have on our website. I personally recommend Idle Angels and Solo Leveling Arise, as they both have super cool characters and amazing art.

