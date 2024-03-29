Fairy Tail Fierce Fight Codes (March 2024)

Updated March 29, 2024 We looked for codes!

Good Fairy Tail-inspired gacha games are as rare as they get, and most of them are extremely P2W. If you are a F2P player like me, you’ll want to use any free resources of loot you can. So, to help you out, we collected all working codes for Fairy Tail Fierce Fight in one place. Check them out below.

All Fairy Tail Fierce Fight Codes List

VIP666 : Gear Enhancing Stone x 100, Advanced EXP Book x 4, Elite Recruit Coupon x 10

: Gear Enhancing Stone x 100, Advanced EXP Book x 4, Elite Recruit Coupon x 10 VIP888: Coin x 50,000, Gear Enhancing Stone x 100, Normal Recruit Coupon x 10, Selective SR Ticket

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight

Follow the instructions below to redeem Fairy Tail Fierce Fight codes:

Open Fairy Tail Fierce Fight on your device. Reach level 13 to unlock the Redeem Giftpack option. Click on your Avatar icon on the top left. Click the Redeem Giftpack button on the bottom. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Confirm to claim your loot.

If you’ve tried one of the codes and it isn’t working, make sure to double-check your spelling. Or, even better, copy and paste the codes instead. That way, you won’t even need to care about spelling. Plus, it’s faster if you’re on PC.

How to Find Fairy Tail Fierce Fight Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, you should visit the official FTFF Facebook page. It’s where the devs post new announcements, which sometimes contain new codes. However, doing this can be a huge time waste. So, you should bookmark this post instead. We search for new codes regularly and update the list if needed. Plus, that way, you’ll be just one click away from all the newest codes.

That’s the lowdown on codes and how to redeem them in FTFF. For more articles like this, head over to the Codes section of our website. We’ve curated lists for all the most popular games, where freebies can really come in clutch.

Finally, if you’re enjoying FTFF and want to try out some other anime-inspired gacha games, I suggest you check out Solo Leveling Arise. The girls there aren’t as cute as Juvia or Erza, but the combat is, undoubtedly, way cooler.

