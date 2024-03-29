Category:
Codes

Fairy Tail Fierce Fight Codes (March 2024)

Even with these, I still don't have enough to pull for Juvia...
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Mar 29, 2024 10:32 am
Fairy Tail characters art
Image Source: Skyline Games via Facebook

Updated March 29, 2024

We looked for codes!

Recommended Videos

Good Fairy Tail-inspired gacha games are as rare as they get, and most of them are extremely P2W. If you are a F2P player like me, you’ll want to use any free resources of loot you can. So, to help you out, we collected all working codes for Fairy Tail Fierce Fight in one place. Check them out below.

All Fairy Tail Fierce Fight Codes List

  • VIP666: Gear Enhancing Stone x 100, Advanced EXP Book x 4, Elite Recruit Coupon x 10
  • VIP888: Coin x 50,000, Gear Enhancing Stone x 100, Normal Recruit Coupon x 10, Selective SR Ticket

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight

Codes redemption menu in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Codes redemption menu in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Codes redemption menu in Fairy Tail Fierce Fight
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Fairy Tail Fierce Fight codes:

  1. Open Fairy Tail Fierce Fight on your device.
  2. Reach level 13 to unlock the Redeem Giftpack option.
  3. Click on your Avatar icon on the top left.
  4. Click the Redeem Giftpack button on the bottom.
  5. Type in your code in the text box.
  6. Click on Confirm to claim your loot.

If you’ve tried one of the codes and it isn’t working, make sure to double-check your spelling. Or, even better, copy and paste the codes instead. That way, you won’t even need to care about spelling. Plus, it’s faster if you’re on PC.

Related Article: Idle Angels Codes

How to Find Fairy Tail Fierce Fight Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, you should visit the official FTFF Facebook page. It’s where the devs post new announcements, which sometimes contain new codes. However, doing this can be a huge time waste. So, you should bookmark this post instead. We search for new codes regularly and update the list if needed. Plus, that way, you’ll be just one click away from all the newest codes.

That’s the lowdown on codes and how to redeem them in FTFF. For more articles like this, head over to the Codes section of our website. We’ve curated lists for all the most popular games, where freebies can really come in clutch.

Finally, if you’re enjoying FTFF and want to try out some other anime-inspired gacha games, I suggest you check out Solo Leveling Arise. The girls there aren’t as cute as Juvia or Erza, but the combat is, undoubtedly, way cooler.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article 2X EXP & Stat Reset Blox Fruits Codes (March 2024)
Roblox Blox Fruits All Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
2X EXP & Stat Reset Blox Fruits Codes (March 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Aura RNG Codes | Free Luck Boosts (March 2024)
Aura RNG Roblox experience cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Aura RNG Codes | Free Luck Boosts (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Roblox Zone Rush Codes (March 2024)
Roblox Zone Rush Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Zone Rush Codes (March 2024)
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Mar 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 2X EXP & Stat Reset Blox Fruits Codes (March 2024)
Roblox Blox Fruits All Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
2X EXP & Stat Reset Blox Fruits Codes (March 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Aura RNG Codes | Free Luck Boosts (March 2024)
Aura RNG Roblox experience cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Aura RNG Codes | Free Luck Boosts (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Roblox Zone Rush Codes (March 2024)
Roblox Zone Rush Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Zone Rush Codes (March 2024)
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Mar 29, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.