Jujutsu Beatdown Codes [YUTA] (October 2024)

On the hunt for Jujutsu Beatdown codes? This anime-inspired Roblox game, based on the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise, combines the series with action-packed fighting gameplay. With the new Yuta character recently added in an update, you may be wondering whether or not codes have landed yet.

Recommended Videos

All Jujutsu Beatdown Codes

Jujutsu Beatdown Codes (Working)

No active Jujutsu Beatdown codes.

Jujutsu Beatdown Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Beatdown

While there aren’t any coupons at the time of writing, there is a confirmed redemption process in Jujutsu Beatdown. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Jujutsu Beatdown from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, select the Codes button at the top of the dashboard. It’s the second one from the right!

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit Claim.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Jujutsu Beatdown Codes?

Codes are confirmed to be arriving soon in Jujutsu Beatdown, so we recommend you check out the game’s Discord server to see them first. There are several channels, like ‘announcements’, ‘sub-announcements’, and ‘update-logs’, where you can expect codes to be posted once they release.

That said, it’s also worth bookmarking this page and checking in with Twinfinite each time you play Jujutsu Beatdown. The instant codes are released, we’ll add them to this guide so you can make use of them.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Right now, any codes you see online purporting to work will actually be fakes. This is because the game doesn’t yet have code redemption functionality, even though we know it’s due to arrive soon. Therefore, you’ll have to wait until they’re posted here before trying to redeem any.

Once codes do arrive, be sure to type them in exactly as displayed on our list. Roblox codes are often prone to typos, meaning even the smallest error in the formatting will fail to work. As such, you can paste codes directly from our list instead. Failing that, the chances are the code in question has sadly expired.

That’s everything we know about Jujutsu Beatdown codes so far! For more, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list, My Toilet codes, and the Type Soul Trello link. We’ve also got Jule’s RNG codes, the Fisch Trello link, and a Five Nights TD tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy