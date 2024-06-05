Natasha from Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes
Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes Codes (June 2024)

A gacha that's all about food? Say less!
Published: Jun 5, 2024

Updated: June 5, 2024

We found new codes!

Isekai Feast is a game that will make you reach for not only your fridge but your wallet, too. However, there are ways to get stuff for free that require no top-ups or even grinding, and the most important one is codes! Scroll to see the list of all active codes for Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes, including instructions on how to claim them.

All Active Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes Codes

  • IFTOR: Miya & Yuri SSR Hero, 10 Hunt Tokens, 5 Elite Scrolls, 1K Diamonds, 5M Coins (New)
  • TALES: Storybook Frame, 15 Summon Tickets, 800 Diamonds, 800 Advancement Stones (New)
  • FEAST: 300K Coins, 600 Diamonds, 10 Hunt Tokens, 200K Hero EXP (New)
  • ISEKAI: 10 Summon Tickets, 400 Diamonds, 500 Advancement Stones (New)
  • RECIPES: 5 Wish Crystals, Bubble-Storyline Bubble, 5 Hunt Tokens, 1K Diamonds, 500K Coins (New)
  • VIP777: Annabelle SSR Hero (New)

Expired Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Claim Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes Codes

Codes redemption menu in Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes
Image Source: EYOUGAME via Twinfinite
  1. Open Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes on your device.
  2. Click on your Avatar in the top left.
  3. Press the Redeem button on the bottom left.
  4. Type in your code in the text box.
  5. Click on Confirm to claim your loot.

Related Article: BangBang Survivor Codes

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes for this game are neither long nor case-sensitive, so spelling errors should rarely be a problem. However, codes have expiry dates that the developers don’t disclose openly. So, if a code isn’t working despite being correctly spelled, chances are it’s expired.

How to Get Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, you should visit the Eyougame Discord server and the official IFTOR Facebook page. On Discord, you’ll find weekly codes for all Eyougame games, and on Facebook, you’ll find notifications about updates, codes, and events.

However, checking those places might be wasteful, considering that we do that ourselves regularly. You should take advantage of that and save yourself some time for more in-game grinding. Plus, if you’re a newer player, some still-working codes might be deleted on Facebook by now, which you’ll only be able to get here.

Anyway, that is about all we have on Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes codes and how to claim them in-game. To get freebies in other gacha games, be sure to bookmark the Codes section of our website. We’ve curated lists for all the most popular ones, including Hero Clash, Monster Never Cry, and Dragon Age Pals Adventure.

