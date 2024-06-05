BangBang Survivor Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 5, 2024
We found more codes!
I’ve seen my fair share of zombie survivor games on the app store, and Bang Survivor isn’t very different from the rest. However, it does have a lot of fresh characters and weapons. Getting them all won’t be easy, though. Well, that’s unless you use the codes for BangBang Survivor we listed below!
All Active BangBang Survivor Codes
- JUNELOVE: 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold (New)
- SP9726: 3 Renew Reagents, Common Chest Key (New)
- WK2671: 10 Stamina, 1,000 Gold, Equipment Blueprints (New)
- SP4316: 3 Renew Reagents, Common Chest Key (New)
- WK9182: 10 Stamina, 1,000 Gold, Equipment Blueprints (New)
- BBZ2WEEK: Brilliant Chest Key
- SP3567: 3 Renew Reagents, Common Chest Key
- WK7164: 10 Stamina, 1,000 Gold, Equipment Blueprints
- BBZ1WEEK: Brilliant Chest Key
- BBZOPEN: Brilliant Chest Key
- MOTHERDAY: 10 Stamina, 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,888 Gold
- ZOMBIEKING: Caution, explosive! Gun Coating
- DCGIFT: 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold
- DAY03: 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold
- DAY02: 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold
- DAY01: 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold
Expired BangBang Survivor Codes
- There are no expired codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in BangBang Survivor
- Open BangBang Survivor on your device.
- Click on your avatar in the top left.
- Type in your code in the text box at the bottom.
- Click on Exchange to claim your freebies.
Related Article: Zombies Boom Codes
Why Are My Codes Not Working?
Codes for BangBang Survivor are case-sensitive, so if you aren’t copy-pasting them, be careful about your spelling. Also, the developer doesn’t specify expiration dates for codes, so some of them might become inactive all of a sudden. We will try to update the list often so you don’t have to waste time on those.
How to Get More BangBang Survivor Codes
The two best places to look for codes are the official Bang Survivor Discord server and the official Facebook page. However, there are a lot of codes for this game, and scrolling through both of those is going to take you a while.
Instead, you should bookmark this post. We check both of those regularly, updating the active list if needed. We also keep old working codes that might be missing from Discord or Facebook, making sure you always have all available codes at your disposal.
I hope the resources you got in BangBang Survivor via the codes we listed above serve you well. If you need codes for other mobile games, such as Tsuki’s Odyssey and Hero Clash, be sure to follow the Codes section on Twinfinite.