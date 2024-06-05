BangBang Survivor Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 5, 2024 We found more codes!

Recommended Videos

I’ve seen my fair share of zombie survivor games on the app store, and Bang Survivor isn’t very different from the rest. However, it does have a lot of fresh characters and weapons. Getting them all won’t be easy, though. Well, that’s unless you use the codes for BangBang Survivor we listed below!

All Active BangBang Survivor Codes

JUNELOVE : 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold (New)

: 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold SP9726 : 3 Renew Reagents, Common Chest Key (New)

: 3 Renew Reagents, Common Chest Key WK2671 : 10 Stamina, 1,000 Gold, Equipment Blueprints (New)

: 10 Stamina, 1,000 Gold, Equipment Blueprints SP4316 : 3 Renew Reagents, Common Chest Key (New)

: 3 Renew Reagents, Common Chest Key WK9182 : 10 Stamina, 1,000 Gold, Equipment Blueprints (New)

: 10 Stamina, 1,000 Gold, Equipment Blueprints BBZ2WEEK : Brilliant Chest Key

: Brilliant Chest Key SP3567 : 3 Renew Reagents, Common Chest Key

: 3 Renew Reagents, Common Chest Key WK7164 : 10 Stamina, 1,000 Gold, Equipment Blueprints

: 10 Stamina, 1,000 Gold, Equipment Blueprints BBZ1WEEK : Brilliant Chest Key

: Brilliant Chest Key BBZOPEN : Brilliant Chest Key

: Brilliant Chest Key MOTHERDAY : 10 Stamina, 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,888 Gold

: 10 Stamina, 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,888 Gold ZOMBIEKING : Caution, explosive! Gun Coating

: Caution, explosive! Gun Coating DCGIFT : 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold

: 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold DAY03 : 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold

: 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold DAY02 : 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold

: 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold DAY01: 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Gold

Expired BangBang Survivor Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in BangBang Survivor

Image Source: SPGAME via Twinfinite

Open BangBang Survivor on your device. Click on your avatar in the top left. Type in your code in the text box at the bottom. Click on Exchange to claim your freebies.

Related Article: Zombies Boom Codes

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes for BangBang Survivor are case-sensitive, so if you aren’t copy-pasting them, be careful about your spelling. Also, the developer doesn’t specify expiration dates for codes, so some of them might become inactive all of a sudden. We will try to update the list often so you don’t have to waste time on those.

How to Get More BangBang Survivor Codes

The two best places to look for codes are the official Bang Survivor Discord server and the official Facebook page. However, there are a lot of codes for this game, and scrolling through both of those is going to take you a while.

Instead, you should bookmark this post. We check both of those regularly, updating the active list if needed. We also keep old working codes that might be missing from Discord or Facebook, making sure you always have all available codes at your disposal.

I hope the resources you got in BangBang Survivor via the codes we listed above serve you well. If you need codes for other mobile games, such as Tsuki’s Odyssey and Hero Clash, be sure to follow the Codes section on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy