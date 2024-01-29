Endless Grades Codes (January 2024)

Was just about to run out of rolls.

Endless Grades is a challenging game to play if you are a F2P player. It doesn’t have to be like that, though.

If you use codes, you can match even the biggest whales, and we gathered them all in one place, so you don’t have to go digging on the Endless Grades Discord server. Check them out just below.

All Endless Grades Codes List

Endless Grades Codes (Working)

happyplay —Redeem for in-game rewards.

—Redeem for in-game rewards. discordclub—Redeem for in-game rewards.

Endless Grades Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Endless Grades

Follow the instructions below to redeem Endless Grades codes:

Open Endless Grades on your device. Click on your profile picture in the top left. Press the Gift Codes button at the bottom of the screen. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Confirm to claim your loot.

How Can You Get More Endless Grades Codes?

Lightcore Games posts the newest codes on their Discord server. They also have a dedicated Facebook page, but there, they mostly post updates, guides, raffles, art, etc.

If you are going to go through a bunch of irrelevant Discord messages in search of working codes, be prepared to waste some time. That’s why I recommend you bookmark this post instead. We update the Working list regularly, and you can just check on it once in a while for any new codes.

Why Are My Endless Grades Codes Not Working?

If your code isn’t working, there are three likely reasons for that:

Spelling mistake – Codes are often long and mix numbers, letters, and special characters. Copying and pasting the codes lets you avoid any chance of a spelling error.

– Codes are often long and mix numbers, letters, and special characters. Copying and pasting the codes lets you avoid any chance of a spelling error. Expired code – Developers often post codes without letting the players know when they expire. Unfortunately, we, as players, can’t do anything about that.

– Developers often post codes without letting the players know when they expire. Unfortunately, we, as players, can’t do anything about that. Already redeemed code – Unless there is a bug, using a code more than once is impossible. Thankfully, games let you know when this happens, so using the same code more than twice is rarely an issue.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Endless Grades

Endless Grades is a relatively new game, and there are a lot of events that offer cool rewards. The most important ones are:

Daily Sign-in Rewards – Get valuable resources for each log-in.

– Get valuable resources for each log-in. 1000 Draws – Reach stage 20, and you’ll access 1000 free draws, which you can claim in the course of 90 days.

– Reach stage 20, and you’ll access 1000 free draws, which you can claim in the course of 90 days. Campaign Rewards – Clear stages and campaign-related missions to get upgrade resources and currency.

What is Endless Grades?

Endless Grades: Pixel Saga is a free-to-play RPG gacha game published by Lightcore Games and available on Android 5.1 and up. There are over 100 pixel knights you can get and a massive pixelated world to explore and experience.

You can also play the game on a PC using an emulator such as Blue Stacks or the official Google Play Android Emulator. However, despite its pixelated theme, the game is quite CPU-demanding, so beware of that.

Anyway, that’s everything we have regarding Endless Grades codes. Visit more similar articles in the Codes section here on Twinfinite. There are lists for many popular titles where extra freebies can really help you out.