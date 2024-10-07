Having your own Monopoly experience on the go is a great thing, since you do not even require a board to have fun. But what if you are after some sweet free rewards? Then we will tell you all about how to get Monopoly GO Tycoon codes. Keep reading to find out what they are and how to redeem them.

How To Get Monopoly GO Tycoon Codes

Unfortunately, Monopoly GO Tycoon codes are not easily obtained. They are not released, like other games, through social media or special giveaways. Instead, they have to be physically obtained by purchasing Hasbro board games.

At this moment, the only way to get Monopoly Go Tycoon codes is to purchase an original Monopoly GO board game. When opening the box, you should find a paper coupon with your own personal reward code. This is an alphanumerical code that you can use online to get unique rewards, that cannot be obtained by playing the game as one normally would.

How To Redeem Monopoly GO Tycoon Codes

Once you have in hand your very own paper coupon with your personal Monopoly Go Tycoon codes, then there are a few more hoops you’ll have to jump through to redeem them online.

Image Source: Hasbro via Twinfinite

Follow these steps to obtain your unique rewards:

Visit the official Monopoly GO website.

Login with your Facebook account (if you don’t have one, you need to create it as it is required to redeem reward codes) by clicking on the Sign In green button in the top right.

Click on the Reward Codes section, from the left menu.

Enter the code into the designated field.

Hit the GO! Button. Once the site has checked the validity of the code, you should find the rewards in your Monopoly GO game account.

That’s all we have for you at the moment on how to get Monopoly GO Tycoon codes. But if you’ve been playing the game, then you know there are quite a few more topics that can be interesting to delve into. So check out our articles on free monopoly go dice links and free puzzle pieces codes.

