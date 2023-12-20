Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (December 2023)

Looking for Monopoly GO free Puzzle Pieces codes? This mobile spin-off of the hit board game has taken the world by storm thanks to its competitive gameplay and easy spinning mechanic. If you’re after redeem codes specifically for free Puzzle Pieces, we’re here to break it down.

As it stands, there aren’t any Monopoly GO free Puzzle Pieces codes. The game doesn’t have a code mechanic, instead providing free items via links.

How Do I Use Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes?

While codes to get Puzzle Pieces don’t appear in Monopoly GO, there is still a way to get some freebies. Check out our guide on free Monopoly GO dice links, wherein you’ll find a few links that provide those handy pieces.

Simply follow the corresponding link on the device you play Monopoly GO on, and it’ll automatically credit the free Puzzle Pieces to your account!

How Do I Get More Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces?

The best way to get more Puzzle Pieces in Monopoly GO is to check our our dice links guide above. We update it all the time to display any new freebies, which often include a healthy dose of more Puzzle Pieces.

Alongside that, be sure to redeem your daily free gift, which renews every eight hours in-game. So far we’ve only seen it grant cash and spins, but that could always change in the future.

What Are Puzzle Pieces in Monopoly GO?

In Monopoly GO, Puzzle Pieces are a limited-time currency used to chart your progress across events. You’ll collect Puzzle Pieces passively as you play, but they don’t seem to have any tangible use. Instead, they’re an ongoing metric going along in the background.

That said, once events end any spare Puzzle Pieces you have will convert into cash. As such, it’s worth collecting as many as possible. That way, you know you’re in for a solid payday once the event expires.

