All Monopoly GO Events Today – Full Schedule

It is all go in Monopoly GO for this season of events! January is looking as busy as ever with plenty of chances to grab rewards and join in with tournaments. Find out all you need to know about all Monopoly GO events today with our full schedule.

Full Schedule of Monopoly GO Events

Image Source: Scopely via Twinfinite

We have every Milestone and Flash Event listed below in a full schedule of Monopoly GO fun to enjoy today! Check out what is happening right now:

Heartfelt Holidays Milestone Event – Running from January 2nd to January 4th, 2024. Gain four points each time you land on a corner square! These points are then multiplied by the dice throw and the points are added to your score. The more points you get, the more rewards you can claim! The big final reward is a Purple Sticker Pack and 6,500 Dice Rolls.

That’s a full day of Monopoly GO! Grab every opportunity you can to gain points and rewards, and level up as much as you can. For more Monopoly GO events and tournaments information, check out our guides below.